Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormy and nephews went to the pumpkin market before Halloween

Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi

Western Europeans and the US will be celebrating Halloween in two weeks, but some of them can’t wait to put on a costume and get a pumpkin. 22-year-old Kylie Jenner recently dressed up her dogs in the costumes of the heroes of “Toy Story” (Toy Story), and then arranged a trip to the farm, where you could choose a pumpkin of any size. The TV star and businesswoman went not alone, but with her daughter Stormy and nephews: daughter Chloe Kardashian Tru and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream Rene.

Let’s start celebrating! – Kylie signed on Instagram for a series of pictures taken on the farm.



Stormy Webster



With the birth of their children, she and her sisters began to travel to the farm every year, shortly before Halloween, to show the kids the pumpkin and corn fields, to communicate with the pets and to run around the vast territory heartily.



Stormy Webster and True Thompson



Photo from Instagram Kylie Jenner



Last year, Kylie and Stormy were joined on this trip by Travis Scott, the father of Kylie’s baby. This time he was not in the pictures from the family’s trip. In early October, the media reported that the baby’s parents decided to take a break in the relationship. The reality TV star and rapper, according to insiders, continue to equally share the care of their daughter. Jenner’s family hopes that Kylie and Travis will reconcile.

Kylie’s family wants them to be together. Travis may not be perfect, but he is a great partner and father. Everyone will be upset if Kylie can’t handle the problems in her relationship with him. – says a source from the family environment.











Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner



Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi

