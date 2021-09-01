Marvel Shows First Trailer for “The Eternals” Starring Jolie and Harington (video)

The plot of the picture tells the story of a team of immortal superheroes who had to come out of the shadows to fight the oldest enemy of humanity.

Marvel has released the first teaser trailer for their new movie Eternals, which is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The premiere of the tape in cinemas should take place in November 2021.

The film “The Eternals” tells about the immortal alien race created by the Celestials. They secretly lived on Earth for more than 7 thousand years, but at some point they had to come out of the shadows in order to give battle to the oldest enemy of mankind, the Deviants. The plot of the picture unfolds after the events of the film “Avengers: Endgame”.

Roles in the new Marvel film are played by a number of celebrity actors, including Angelina Jolie (Warrior Tena), Kit Harinton (Dane Whitman), Salma Hayek (Ajak) and Richard Madden (Ikaris). “The Eternals” is directed by Chloe Zhao and produced by Kevin Feige.









The Eternals is the 26th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2021, Marvel studio plans to release three more films about the heroes of the MCU: Black Widow (July 8), Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 2) and Spider-Man: No Way Home. (December 16).

We will remind, the first frames of the tape “Eternal” Marvel showed in early May this year. At the same time, the company announced the dates of nine of their upcoming premieres.

In early 2021, the first Marvel Studios series Wanda / Vision was shown on the Disney + platform. From March to April, the TV series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was broadcast on the same site.