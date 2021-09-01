Media: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West get divorced – Gazeta.Ru

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West, are about to divorce. It is reported by Page Six with reference to sources.

According to the interlocutor, Kardashian has already hired a lawyer for the stars Laura Wasser and is negotiating with her on this issue.

The source added that while the decision to divorce is not advertised.

At the same time, the couple also spent the New Year holidays separately: Kanye left for his ranch in Wyoming. The interlocutor clarifies that his spouse asked him to do this so that they could settle legal issues related to the divorce proceedings.

The couple has been married since 2014, and they were in a relationship for two years before the wedding. The family also has four children.

