Megan Fox wanted to divorce Brian Austin Green when he was bedridden due to brain disease

A few days ago, it became known about the separation of 34-year-old Megan Fox and 46-year-old Brian Austin Green. What exactly caused the couple to break up is unknown, but, according to rumors, it was initiated by an actress who became interested in rapper Colson Baker.

However, the couple parted even before that: in 2015, Fox filed for divorce, which, however, never came to pass – after a few months, the couple made up. But now some details of that break have emerged. According to insiders, Meghan left her husband and insisted on divorcing him when he was bedridden and recovering from a serious illness.

According to sources, Green had an undiagnosed brain disorder that developed after he became ill in December 2014. Due to illness, he could not move and had to lie in bed all the time.

He could barely lift his head

– says the insider.

Despite the condition of her husband, Fox allegedly wanted to complete the divorce proceedings as soon as possible. What happened in the next few months and why Megan changed her mind then to divorce her husband is unknown.









Now the actor, it seems, is again counting on reconciliation with his wife, from whom he has three sons: he does not want to divorce her and is very worried about their breakup. But Megan, who told her husband that she feels great alone, does not seem to be sad at all: they say that she is carried away by another. And they have long been more than just friends.