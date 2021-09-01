Megan Fox’s boyfriend grows close to her ex-husband: “There is no drama”

What united Colson Baker and Brian Austin Green?







Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly











30-year-old Machine Gun Kelly found a common language with the ex-chosen one of his beloved thanks to their common children. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are raising three sons – 8-year-old Noah, 7-year-old Bodie and 4-year-old Jornie. Coulson Baker made friends with the boys easily and now spends as much time with them as their father. Insiders claim that the former and current chosen ones of the 34-year-old actress got along well and often hang out together.









“They spend a decent amount of time with the kids. They get along great. They are not best friends or something like that, but they treat each other with respect and warmth, ” a source told HollywoodLife. – There were no problems. It seems that everyone really fits harmoniously into the family, and the boys have become an integral part of it. There is no drama. Megan and Coulson want to take everything to the next level. Now they don’t do anything without each other. They are so connected. “

Machine Gun Kelly is also the father. The performer is raising 11-year-old daughter Casey from ex-elect Emma Cannon. In October, a month before Meghan officially filed for divorce, it became known that Coulson was dreaming of starting a family with her.

Earlier, the new chosen one of 47-year-old Brian Austin Green, 35-year-old Sharna Burgess, hinted that she met his sons: “He is a wonderful father. He and his ex-wife raised wonderful children. I think they are doing a great job with this whole situation. I am grateful that I was able to fit into their world. “