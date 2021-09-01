MHP will sell Nasha Ryaba logos at Binance NFT auction – Latifundist.com

Agroindustrial holding MHPfounded by Yuri Kosyuk, sells a collection of 20 digital copies of the Nasha Ryaba logo in the format non-fungible tokens (NFT) on the auction.

This is stated on the website of “Nasha Ryaba”.

According to the report, the funds raised during the auction will be donated by the company to charity.

Alexey Bezugly, head of the MHP marketing department, noted in an interview with Forbes that the company posted 20 copies of the logo on the Binance crypto exchange.

“We will donate the proceeds to the Ukrainian Family Fund public organization. The starting bid for NFT logos of Nasha Ryaba is $ 37.21. At the start of the auction, the most popular logo was “Nasha Ryaba 2007 Zrobleno in Ukraine”, – he commented.







According to Aleksey Bezugly, MHP plans to use NFT for other projects in the future.

In addition, from now on packages with MHP chicken will be written “That very chicken”. BThanks to the logo change project, the company plans increase brand value, estimated estimate – $ 160 million

As a reminder, Yuri Kosyuk said that MHP refuses to use the Nasha Ryaba logo on its products.