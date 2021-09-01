Natalie Portman tried on a black bodysuit with a skirt from Dior – photo – Style

The actress coquettishly posed for photographers

The appearance of Hollywood actress Natalie Portman on the red carpet of the premiere of the final part of “Avengers: Endgame” caused a lot of surprise among fans, because we have not seen the character of Jane Foster (Thor’s beloved) since 2013. The fans are definitely cheering.

In addition, Natalie Portman charmed with her black Dior outfit – a body made of fine wool with a delicate tie in an ensemble with a fluffy skirt and a high slit. Note that the actress has recently appeared in public in black outfits, which is very much to Natalie’s face.









Natalie Portman in total black by Dior / Photo: AFP

The hem of the long skirt was decorated with light embroidery, which added extravagance to the outfit. Natalie Portman completed her secular look with miniature earrings and black shoes with an ankle strap.

Earlier, Natalie became a guest of the gala evening of the LA Dance Project’s Gala, where she came to support her husband, Benjamin Millepieu, in a long red dress from Christian Dior, which was complemented by a satin clutch to match and jewelry made of white metal.

And at the AFI Fest – the American Film Institute, held in California, she came in a luxurious couture dress from the latest collection of Christian Dior.