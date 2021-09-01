PlanB, Peter Brandt and other analysts give predictions for bitcoin

Many members of the crypto community see the prospects for the positive movement of BTC.

The most capitalized cryptocurrency – bitcoin – began the fall of 2021 with a fall. As of 10:41 (Moscow time), the digital asset is trading at $ 47,221. The maximum value of BTC in 24 hours was fixed at $ 48,189, with a minimum at $ 46,562.

Bitcoin chart. Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, the hashrate (aggregate computing power directed to cryptocurrency mining) bitcoin has entered a correction after a prolonged growth. The changes indicate that a number of miners have disconnected from the digital asset network. Recall that the bitcoin hash rate went down in late May – early June 2021, amid pressure on the crypto industry from the Chinese authorities. The indicator began to recover at the beginning of July 2021.

Bitcoin hashrate. Source: blockchain.com

Bitcoin predictions from crypto community members

Popular analyst PlanB still believes that cryptocurrency will see growth ahead. This is indicated by the signals of his S2F forecasting model, which, according to him, works like a clock. According to PlanB forecasts, bitcoin could break the $ 100K level by the end of the year.

Popular analyst Peter Brandt, who managed to correctly predict the 2018 bitcoin correction, also sees prospects for further growth in the cryptocurrency rate. In his opinion, BTC is moving along a parabolic trajectory.

Many members of the crypto community believe that bitcoin is on the verge of further growth. This is indicated by the signals of technical analysis of the cryptocurrency chart. In particular, investors drew attention to the fact that BTC repeats previous patterns of movement, which have repeatedly brought it to growth.

According to analyst Michael Van De Popp, in order for bitcoin to continue to grow, it is necessary to break through the $ 51 thousand level and gain a foothold above it. He believes that the breakthrough will occur in the fall.

With the opinion of Michael Van De Popp, the analyst, leading microblogging under the nickname Immortal, agreed. He also believes that bitcoin will be able to break through the $ 51K level in the coming months.

Not all members of the crypto community see the prospects for further growth of BTC. For example, an analyst leading microblogging under the nickname Mr. Whale believes that bitcoin has already peaked in value during the growth cycle. In the future, the cryptocurrency, in his opinion, will face a correction. In 2022, according to Mr. Whale, BTC will drop to $ 7 thousand.

More forecasts for bitcoin are in our material.