Review of the film “Those Who Wish Me Dead”

Those Who Wish Me Dead is a thriller in which Angelina Jolie returns to the action genre. The actress plays a patrolman with the skills of a firefighter, she has to save a child and overcome trauma from the past.

genre drama, thriller

Director Taylor Sheridan

Cast Angelina Jolie (Hannah Faber), Nicholas Hoult (Patrick Blackwell), John Bernthal (Harrison), Aidan Gillen (Jack Blackwell), Finn Little (Connor Casserly), Tory Kittles (Ryan), Jake Weber (Connor’s father), etc.

Studios Warner Bros. Pictures, Creative Wealth Media Finance, Film Rites

Year of issue 2021

Websites IMDb

Taylor Sheridan directed The Those Who Wish Me Dead – he wrote the script for the crime thriller Sicario and was one of the showrunners of the Yellowstone series.

For his new project, Sheridan did not create a script from scratch, but only helped to adapt the book Those Who Wish Me Dead by American writer Michael Corit, turning the bestselling book into a dynamic survival film.

In the film adaptation of the novel, the main events fit into about one day – during this time, the characters need to escape from the fire that destroys the picturesque nature of Montana, and dodge the bullets fired by the assassins. The task is not an easy one, but the heroine named Hannah (Angelina Jolie) is quite capable of doing this.

In the past, Hannah was a member of the parachute fire brigade team in charge of guarding the forest. Now she is struggling with PTSD and getting used to a new position as a patrolman, whose job is to calmly contemplate the area from the watchtower. One day, Hannah notices a frightened schoolboy, splattered with blood, running through the forest. The heroine tries to help and finds out that the boy is being pursued by professional killers – just a couple of hours ago, the criminals committed a series of murders, which they will not stop at until they destroy their target.

The film “Those Who Wish My Death” turns out to be an old-fashioned thriller, where the details of the plot are not as important as the overall dynamics of events, complemented by a successful musical accompaniment.

This is a provincial American story with a calm city, the silence of which is broken by outsiders. There is a sheriff in charge to discuss business in a café and a local community to teach survival skills. In a word, everything is pretty normal and peaceful – but exactly until the heroes have to fight for their lives.









In this setting, Angelina Jolie seems to feel pretty comfortable. This is the actress’s first appearance in the action since she switched to films with fabulous plots (the thrillers The Tourist and Salt were released in 2010 – after which Jolie changed direction in her career).

For the role in the film, Jolie was trained in the skills that fire parachutists should have, and the actress also performed almost all the stunts on her own. In fact, there are not so many impressive jumps in the tape, but there are fighting scenes in the frame. In them, Angelina Jolie gets into a fight with Nicholas Hoult.

To tell the truth, it is not entirely clear what Holt forgot in this film – he has been starring in the main and quite prominent roles for a long time (the actor’s filmography includes the adaptation of the X-Men comics, the post-apocalyptic action movie Mad Max: Fury Road and the biographical drama Tolkien). Here, Nicholas suddenly appears in the role of a faceless mercenary performing the task of eliminating the target.

The hero of Nicholas Hoult works with a partner in whom we recognize the Irish actor Aidan Gillen (Petyr Baelish from Game of Thrones). Their actions are very well coordinated and well thought out. It seems that these two have killed an uncountable number of people in the past. But at the same time, both heroes are completely devoid of any expressive features, they do not even have normal dialogues, which is rather annoying – Holt and Guillen deserve better.

If you do not take into account the ordinary killers, as well as the rather drawn-out plot, from the movie “Those Who Wish My Death” is a dynamic action game in which the heroine Jolie takes responsibility for someone else’s child.