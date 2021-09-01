Salma Hayek 55 years old: rare facts about the actress

Burning Mexican beauty, exciting shapes, bright temperament – this is how you can describe the Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek. The famous artist turns 55 on September 2
Salma Hayek was born in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico. Her mother is the opera singer Diana Jimenez Medina, her father is the oil company manager Sami Hayek Dominguez.
Salma Hayek has dual citizenship, namely Mexico and the United States.
The best friend of Salma Hayek is another famous actress Penelope Cruz.
Salma Hayek’s favorite hobby is collecting paintings. Also, the brunette loves dogs, several pets live in her house at once.
Salma Hayek has many awards. She was Glamor’s 2001 Woman of the Year and was also named one of Time’s 25 Most Influential Latins.
Actors Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas at the Ritz-Carlton in the photo call ahead of the premiere of Puss in Boots 3D.
In 1989, Salma Hayek got the lead role in the television series Teresa and became the favorite of millions of Mexicans.
At the turn of the century, Salma Hayek had many significant works. She has starred in The Faculty, Dogma, Dick, Wild West.
The finest hour of Salma Hayek fell on the film “Frida”, released in 2002.
In it, the actress played the famous Mexican artist of the first half of the last century, Frida Kahlo. In the struggle for this role, Salma bypassed Madonna.
Actors Henri-François Imbert and Salma Hayek at the Cannes Film Festival 70th Anniversary Party.
Salma Hayek has long discovered other talents in herself. For example, the actress was the producer of the series Ugly Betty.
Salma Hayek is married to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault.
Salma Hayek was brought up in a wealthy pious family and at the age of 12 was sent to study at a Catholic boarding school for girls, from where she was eventually expelled due to behavior problems.
Salma Hayek decided to become an actress after watching the movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” in the cinema.