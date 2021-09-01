Wednesday, September 1, 2021
    Salma Hayek 55 years old: rare facts about the actress




    Sassy and hot Mexican: actress Salma Hayek celebrates 55 years

    Cheeky and hot Mexican: actress Salma Hayek celebrates 55 years

    Burning Mexican beauty, exciting shapes, bright temperament – this is how you can describe the Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek. On September 2, the famous … 09/01/2021, Sputnik Tajikistan

    Salma Hayek was born in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico. Her mother is the opera singer Diana Jimenez Medina, her father is the manager of the oil company Sami Hayek Dominguez. Salma Hayek was brought up in a wealthy pious family and at the age of 12 was sent to study in a Catholic boarding school for girls, from where she was eventually expelled from for behavior problems. Salma Hayek decided to become an actress after watching the movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” in the cinema.

    Burning Mexican beauty, exciting shapes, bright temperament – this is how you can describe the Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek. The famous artist turns 55 on September 2

    Salma Hayek was born in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico. Her mother is the opera singer Diana Jimenez Medina, her father is the oil company manager Sami Hayek Dominguez.

    Salma Hayek has dual citizenship, namely Mexico and the United States.

    Salma Hayek has dual citizenship, namely Mexico and the United States.

    The best friend of Salma Hayek is another famous actress Penelope Cruz.

    The best friend of Salma Hayek is another famous actress Penelope Cruz. - Sputnik Tajikistan

    The best friend of Salma Hayek is another famous actress Penelope Cruz.

    Salma Hayek's favorite hobby is collecting paintings. Also, the brunette loves dogs, several pets live in her house at once.

    Salma Hayek's favorite hobby is collecting paintings. Also, the brunette loves dogs, several pets live in her house at once. - Sputnik Tajikistan

    Salma Hayek’s favorite hobby is collecting paintings. Also, the brunette loves dogs, several pets live in her house at once.

    Salma Hayek has many awards. She was Glamor's 2001 Woman of the Year and was also named one of Time's 25 Most Influential Latins.

    Salma Hayek has many awards. She became `` Woman of the Year - 2001 '' according to Glamor magazine, and also entered the list of the 25 Most Influential Latins of America Time editions. - Sputnik Tajikistan

    Salma Hayek has many awards. She was Glamor’s 2001 Woman of the Year and was also named one of Time’s 25 Most Influential Latins.

    Actors Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas at the Ritz-Carlton on the photo call before the premiere of the cartoon Puss in Boots 3D.

    Actors Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas at the Ritz-Carlton in the photo call ahead of the premiere of Puss in Boots 3D.




    In 1989, Salma Hayek got the lead role in the television series Teresa and became the favorite of millions of Mexicans.

    In 1989, Salma Hayek got the lead role in the television series Teresa and became the favorite of millions of Mexicans. - Sputnik Tajikistan

    In 1989, Salma Hayek got the lead role in the television series Teresa and became the favorite of millions of Mexicans.

    At the turn of the century, Salma Hayek had many significant works. She has starred in The Faculty, Dogma, Dick, Wild West.

    At the turn of the century, Salma Hayek had many significant works. She has starred in The Faculty, Dogme, Dick, Wild West. - Sputnik Tajikistan

    At the turn of the century, Salma Hayek had many significant works. She has starred in The Faculty, Dogma, Dick, Wild West.

    The finest hour of Salma Hayek fell on the film “Frida”, released in 2002.

    In it, the actress played the famous Mexican artist of the first half of the last century, Frida Kahlo. In the struggle for this role, Salma bypassed Madonna.

    Salma Hayek's finest hour fell on the film Frida, released in 2002, in which the actress played the famous Mexican artist of the first half of the last century, Frida Kahlo. In the struggle for this role, Salma bypassed Madonna. - Sputnik Tajikistan

    The finest hour of Salma Hayek fell on the film “Frida”, released in 2002.

    In it, the actress played the famous Mexican artist of the first half of the last century, Frida Kahlo. In the struggle for this role, Salma bypassed Madonna.

    Actors Henri-François Imbert and Salma Hayek at the Cannes Film Festival 70th Anniversary Party.

    Actors Henri-François Imbert and Salma Hayek at the Cannes Film Festival 70th Anniversary Party.

    Salma Hayek has long discovered other talents in herself. For example, the actress was the producer of the series Ugly Betty.

    Salma Hayek has long discovered other talents in herself. For example, the actress produced Ugly Betty. - Sputnik Tajikistan

    Salma Hayek has long discovered other talents in herself. For example, the actress was the producer of the series Ugly Betty.

    Salma Hayek is married to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault.

    Salma Hayek is married to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault. - Sputnik Tajikistan

    Salma Hayek is married to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault.

    Salma Hayek was brought up in a wealthy pious family and at the age of 12 was sent to study at a Catholic boarding school for girls, from where she was eventually expelled due to behavior problems.

    Salma Hayek decided to become an actress after watching the movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” in the cinema.


