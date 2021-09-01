Slovenia Tax & Ethereum Rate: Crypto Market News From Investing.com







Tennis star Naomi Osaka is curious, and for the first time since May broke the $ 3,500 mark – these and other important cryptocurrency market news in our daily roundup.

The state-owned banks of China Bank of Communications and China Construction Bank, in cooperation with asset managers and insurers, will test the possibility of using digital (DCEP) when purchasing financial products. If successful, DCEP will receive additional use cases.

The Slovenian Tax Service is considering the option of introducing a 10% tax on income from operations with cryptocurrencies, writes STA. Now the department calculates the profit from purchases and sales of digital assets by individuals on an individual basis.

Former first racket of the world Naomi Osaka is considering investing in the cryptocurrency industry, Bloomberg reports. According to her, the flood of conversations around Dogecoin, especially on Twitter (NYSE :), caught her attention even before the agent approached her with the idea of ​​investing in digital assets.

Cryptocurrencies will not hold out for a long time outside the framework of public policy, since “finance is trust.” This opinion was expressed by the head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Gary Gensler in an interview with the Financial Times.









Ethereum surpassed the $ 3,500 level for the first time since the May drop. Capitalization of the asset reached $ 412 billion.

