Special “guest”: Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding dress had her own hotel room

Jennifer Lawrence

Last Saturday, the wedding of 29-year-old Jennifer Lawrence and 34-year-old Cook Maroney took place. The Hollywood star clearly tried to make every effort so that the celebration took place in a calm and private atmosphere, and the paparazzi did not bother the guests, among whom there were also many stars.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence

So, high-quality photos of the wedding dress from Dior, which the bride chose, have not yet appeared in the press, but an extraordinary story connected with it has become known! According to Western media, a separate room was rented for a wedding dress at the Hotel Viking (a standard room in a hotel costs about 12 thousand rubles per night), and a whole team of the Dior brand flew in from Paris, which was entrusted with monitoring the outfit.

Instagram also posted a photo of a hotel trolley loaded with an outfit, as well as a mannequin. On the morning of the wedding day, the dress was brought to the bride by car – the celebration itself was celebrated in the Belcourt Castle cottage.

It is noteworthy that Jennifer’s search for an outfit seems to have taken place in a much calmer and more relaxed atmosphere.

I was absolutely not nervous. I’m too lazy to be nervous. I saw a dress that I liked and immediately said: “This is my dress.” I saw the venue and I said, “Cool, we found a place to celebrate.”

– shared Lawrence in an interview with Katt Sadler.

Anonymous sources from the staff have already shared their impressions of the wedding with reporters.

Everyone was very nice. We served food and drinks to guests until about half past four in the morning, and then we served the security of the event,









– shared one of the sources with the publication People.

The party lasted all night! Jennifer and Cook were the last to leave at half past five in the morning. They waited until all the guests had left so that they could say goodbye in person. When they left, Jennifer looked happy but a little tired. She looked amazing in a jeweled dress

– said another of the anonymous authors.