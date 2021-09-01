Spouse Cameron Diaz touchingly congratulated the actress on her birthday

Вчера актрисе исполнилось 49 лет.

Famous couples always try to present each other with pleasant surprises in honor of their birthday (just remember what Ryan Reynolds’ humorous posts for Blake Lovely are worth).

Benji Madden also decided to congratulate his beloved Cameron Diaz on the occasion. He did it publicly, on the Instagram social network, where he wrote a touching post. In it, the musician of the Good Charlotte group confessed his sincere feelings for the actress and admired her versatility:

I want to congratulate my wife on her birthday! Know that you are beautiful in every way. How lucky I am with you! I admire you, what you do day after day for those you love. It’s hard to put all my feelings in one post on Instagram, but I’m glad there is another reason to say publicly how much I love you.

– he wrote.

Read also: Jennifer Aniston refuses to communicate with unvaccinated friends









As a reminder, Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz tied the knot in 2015. They have a 2-year-old daughter, Raddix, who was carried and given birth to by a surrogate mother. The actress herself plunged headlong into family life and ended her acting career. She enjoys motherhood (the actress said that she does not use the services of a nanny, but prefers to spend all the time with her daughter herself), and also took up the wine business. On her Instagram page, you can see how a celebrity demonstrates his leisurely life, drinking wine of his own production.