Tennis star Naomi Osaka is interested in Dogecoin and cryptocurrency investments

Former first racket of the world Naomi Osaka is exploring the possibilities of investing in the cryptocurrency industry. In part, her interest was sparked by the hype surrounding the Dogecoin meme token, Bloomberg reports.

“Actually, I was just talking about cryptocurrencies with my agent. I know that their presence on the Internet is growing. I remember reading about Dogecoin, ”she said in an interview with the publication.

Osaka noted that the incessant flow of conversations around the token, especially on Twitter, caught her attention even before the agent approached her with the idea of ​​investing in digital assets.

The 23-year-old sportswoman actively invests the money she earns in professional tennis. Investments include Sweetgreen and the North Carolina Courage women’s soccer team.

It also released its own collection of non-fungible tokens (NFT).









Don’t miss out on the chance to grab one of my first NFTs Autograph Premier Preseason Access Passes drop today at 3PM ET: https://t.co/xO2J34D5Gu pic.twitter.com/HppYN63775 – NaomiOsaka 大 坂 な お み (@naomiosaka) August 25, 2021

“Our career as an athlete is not that long, so I want to do it wisely. I love it when my agent tells me there are investment opportunities. And, oddly enough, I like to have small failures because it helps me understand what didn’t work and why, ”Osaka said.

The tennis player is a four-time Grand Slam winner. In January 2019, she topped the world singles rankings. During her career, Osaka received about $ 19.9 million in prize money.

Recall that in 2019, Serena Williams, who has 23 individual victories in Grand Slam tournaments, revealed her investment in the Bitcoin exchange Coinbase.

However, in 2020, information about the American company as a portfolio company disappeared on the site of the tennis player’s venture fund.

