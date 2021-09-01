The expert assessed the growth opportunities of Ethereum and Bitcoin

MOSCOW, 1 SEP – PRIME. Ethereum is likely to continue to rise in price and in the near future may reach $ 4,070, despite the attacks of the People’s Bank of China against the cryptocurrency market, and in case of a correction, bitcoin may drop to $ 43,000, J2TX CEO Artem Moiseev told RIA Novosti.

On Wednesday morning, Bitcoin is trading at $ 47,250, while Ethereum is at $ 3,475, according to Binance data.

“After the accumulation of volume, ETH (Ethereum – ed.) On Tuesday, August 31, added 6% and updated the highs recorded in mid-May this year. According to our forecasts, the growing trend will continue, and the cost of Ethereum may reach $ 4,070,” said Moiseev …

He recalled that on August 27, the People’s Bank of China carried out another information attack on the cryptoasset market, stating that virtual currencies are not a legal payment instrument and have no real value.

“This is not the first attack by the Central Bank of China against cryptocurrencies, however, it affected the bitcoin price insignificantly – on Monday, the coin’s quotes fell by only 0.52%, while the price came out of the local growing trend. Considering that the Celestial Empire is mining about 46% of assets It is difficult to imagine a complete ban on an industry with a capitalization of several trillion dollars, “the expert commented.

“By the way, now you can observe a steady trend: large economies (primarily Chinese and European) are pursuing a policy of creating state digital currencies, and small countries, such as New Zealand and El Salvador, fully or partially legalize cryptocurrencies. However, the market is ignoring the negative ones so far. news, and positive pushes the price to new highs, “- said in a review of the company J2TX.

Moiseev expects some bitcoin volatility at the moment. According to the expert, its price is unlikely to break through the level of $ 50,000 in the near future, and in the event of a correction, the quotes may fall to $ 43,000.

