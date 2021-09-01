The financier explained why he invests in gold, not bitcoin – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

The founder of the investment company Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, explained why he prefers to invest in gold over bitcoin.

Dalio compared bitcoin to “digital gold”, and noted that he has a little of this cryptocurrency in his portfolio, but only for the purpose of diversification and protection from inflation.

If Dalio is faced with a choice of where to invest, he will prefer gold. As the 71-year-old billionaire explained, this asset has been helping to preserve wealth for a very long time and is quite predictable, unlike Bitcoin.









The popular cryptocurrency, according to Dalio, has other disadvantages. For example, there remains the threat of a ban on Bitcoin by governments around the world. He recalled that in 1934, US President Franklin Roosevelt banned private individuals from owning gold, before that a decree was issued obliging everyone to hand over gold to the state at a fixed price, and those who disagree were threatened with a serious prison term.

In addition, Bitcoin, according to many experts, is susceptible to speculation. This is supported by the lightning-fast change in its rate – in April, bitcoin cost 63 thousand dollars per unit, and then fell by half. Now the cost of the cryptocurrency is close to the $ 39 thousand mark.

“You should be careful where you invest your money <...> you shouldn’t buy a lot of such assets just because they are on the rise now,” Dalio said, noting that he cannot predict the future fate of the bitcoin rate.