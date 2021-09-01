The network was surprised by the feline version of Emma Stone with huge eyes: video

Users of the TikTok application were captivated by a six-month-old cat named Winky, who lives in the American city of Boise (Idaho). The animal has incredibly large eyes, similar to human ones.

When the kitten was born, he was diagnosed with dwarfism, so against the background of a small muzzle, Winky’s eyes seem so huge.









Internet users call her the feline version of Emma Stone. “What is this cat? Why does she have such big eyes “,” Emma Stone, is that you? “,” I fell in love with this cat “,” Why does she have human eyes? ” – people write in the comments.

Earlier, a resident of Canada posted a video on social networks in which her cat, Roo, plays the piano. This pet also has many fans around the world.

Earlier, “Profile” also talked about an unusual Persian cat named Barnaby. The peculiarity of the cat is the expression of its muzzle. According to users, he looks like he has already seen a lot in his lifetime.

Another cat became famous on the Internet thanks to its unusual paws. He has seven fingers instead of five. This feature is called polydactyly. This mutation does not prevent cats from living a full life and, as a rule, does not affect health. However, pedigree animals with her are disqualified and not allowed to breed.