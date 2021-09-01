The weekly volume of bitcoin transactions updated the maximum above $ 8 billion :: RBC.Crypto

The indicator has grown by more than 50% compared to the last record in the network of the main cryptocurrency

The weekly volume of transactions in the bitcoin network exceeded $ 8 billion and updated its all-time high, according to the analytical service Glassnode. The volume of Bitcoin transactions for the week exceeded the previous record by more than 50%. For this period volume of transfers in US dollars did not show record growth. This may indicate that most of the transactions are internal transfers on the bitcoin network (for example, transfers between crypto exchanges).

Photo: Glassnode









Glassnode Analysts indicatedthat Bitcoin is at the top of a strong support zone at the moment. The price of the main cryptocurrency is concentrated in the range of $ 45-50 thousand. According to analysts, this indicates a strong cumulative demand. In other words, crypto investors are accumulating bitcoin in anticipation of its growth.

Bitcoin is up 33% since early August. On August 30, the main cryptocurrency is trading at $ 47.9 thousand, and its capitalization is $ 901 million.On August 23, the cost of bitcoin for the first time since mid-May exceeded $ 50 thousand.

