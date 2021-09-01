Unwashed Gyllenhaal & Jolie the Bug Eater: Celebrity Oddities You May Be Unpleasantly Surprised | Cinema

Still from the movie “Knight of the Day”

It has long been known that the actress is terrified of germs. Some say that her phobia is one of the signs of obsessive-compulsive disorder, others argue that Diaz suffers from misophobia. Be that as it may, the star tries not to touch the door handles at all in order to avoid contamination with bacteria, and to open the door, presses on the handle with his elbow.

Shot from the film “Enemy”

More recently, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Gyllenhaal said that he is increasingly thinking that daily hygiene is not so necessary. Moreover, the actor considers the habit of taking a shower every day to be harmful and sincerely believes in natural skin cleansing.

Mao Zedong also neglected the simple rules of personal hygiene – the Chinese dictator never bathed. Instead, he was wiped off with wet hot towels. And the leader of the Celestial Empire did not brush his teeth – in the morning he rinsed his mouth with green tea and chewed the tea leaves, and answered all those curious with the following phrase: “Tigers never brush their teeth, and they always remain sharp.”

Shot from the movie “Emma”

The multi-million dollar Goop empire built by the actress has long attracted attention. The site contains energy vampire sprays, moon dust, headache rings, tarot cards, healing crystals and many more controversial goods.

Yet the biggest shock to society was the release of Paltrow’s famous scented candles with the title “Smells Like My Vagina.” The scent itself has nothing to do with the genitals: it contains notes of geranium, bergamot, cedar, damask rose and musky grass. However, the name of the products has become the reason for numerous jokes on social networks. The actress claims that the society perceives her business with hostility due to the fact that she is a woman.

Shot from the film “Wanted”

The famous Hollywood actress has unusual taste preferences – Jolie loves to eat bugs and includes them in her regular diet. She explains her preferences by the fact that insects have a lot of protein.

Shot from the series “Desperate Housewives”

The “Desperate Housewives” star is trying to prolong her youth in every conceivable and inconceivable way. On this basis, the actress has become a constant habit of taking a bath with red wine.







Photo: Depositphotos

The footballer loves symmetry. His clothes are always arranged in color and size, and food and drinks are kept separate from each other. Eyewitnesses say that the athlete has several refrigerators in the house at once.

Shot from the saga “The Hunger Games”

About the bad habit of the star of “The Hunger Games” was told by his co-star Jennifer Lawrence – Hutcherson can drool if he thinks about something very much.

Shot from the movie “Adult Love”

Megan Fox once admitted that she is a terrible mess. It’s perfectly normal for her to throw her clothes all over the house and forget to flush after herself in the toilet. The actress has repeatedly admitted that she is constantly being made comments on this matter.

Shot from the film “Gold”

Remember McConaughey’s character Mickey from The Gentlemen, who owns a marijuana farm and is always dressed to the eye?

In life, the actor does not correspond to this image at all. He may not wash for several days and absolutely not worry about an unpleasant smell – McConaughey does not recognize deodorant and perfume. The actor is sure that a man should smell like himself, because it is this smell that attracts all women.

Photo: Instagram Zuckerberg

The Facebook founder also had strange habits. One of them is to always wear the same clothes. It is known that Zuckerberg has several identical trousers and T-shirts in his wardrobe. According to the billionaire, this approach to wearing clothes frees you from having to shop for a long time and helps you pay attention to more important tasks.

Shot from the film “Flowers of War”

The star of the Batman films, Christian Bale has long set out to prove to everyone around that superstition is self-deception. The actor deliberately looks into broken mirrors, does not bypass black cats and happily strolls under the stairs.

Still from the movie “Eat, Pray, Love”

The actress can be put in a row with colleagues in the shop who do not like to take a shower. But if some do it out of laziness, then Roberts has good intentions – the actress, like, by the way, Leonardo DiCaprio, supports an eco-friendly lifestyle and saves water. She rarely takes a bath, does not like to use deodorant due to the environmentally harmful substances it contains, and does not hesitate to appear in public in the same outfit several times.