What’s going on between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Rumors of a breakup in a pair of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been circulating for more than a month. Let’s figure out what is known right now. We warn you right away: American tabloids are guided by anonymous sources, and many assumptions are born out of nowhere on the Internet. So if you do not trust the yellow press too much, then it is better to go straight to the end of the material, where we have simply collected the funniest memes dedicated to Kim and Kanye.

How did it all start?

As befits in the world of reality TV and social networks, at first the relationship was cloudless. Here you have four children, and a house – a full bowl (in February 2020, for example, a minimalist mansion was rented for the American AD), and the unification of the media capital. Before the wedding six years ago, Mrs. Kardashian and Mr. West entered into a prenuptial agreement, according to which, in the event of a divorce, the ex-wife would pay a million dollars for each year spent together. Plus, Kim could keep gifts for herself. But a lot has changed since 2014. For example, Kanye’s fortune has grown from $ 100 million to $ 1.3 billion (according to Forbes – the rapper claims that he has more than five billion in his accounts). And Kim also made good money – from the start of $ 40 million she reached the mark of $ 780 million – thanks to the brands of cosmetics (KKW Beauty) and lingerie (Skims). It would seem that such financial progress should have only strengthened the sacred bonds, but back in early 2020, rumors began to circulate that Calabasas was unsettled. There are several main versions of the disorder.

Kanye West’s unstable state

In 2018, Kanye publicly announced for the first time that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. They explain the rapper’s contradictory statements. At the first meeting with voters in July 2020, Kanye burst into tears and stated that Kim planned to have an abortion when she was pregnant with their first daughter, North. He repeatedly attacked Kris Jenner (Kim’s mother) on Twitter, where he claimed that he would forbid her to approach his children. The wife called on the public to treat her husband’s condition with understanding, as he is under great pressure. However, sources say that by the end of the year, Kim’s patience has run out.

Kanye West’s political career

The fact that the rapper is unlikely to become the next president of the United States was clear from the very beginning of the election race. In some states, Kanye’s candidacy was not even recognized. Given the tense political situation in the country and the tense struggle between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, many celebrities have spoken out sharply against Kanye’s desire to run. “Voting for Kanye is not funny,” said Jennifer Aniston, for example. “[Сериал] “Friends” was also not funny, ”the musician retorted.

It would seem, what does family life have to do with it? The fact is that back in 2017, Kim Kardashian set out to become a lawyer and devote herself to human rights work – in particular, to influence the reform of the American judicial system. The blogger plans to get a license in 2022 and is rumored to be serious about new career prospects. There is a chance that a husband who first supported Trump and then tried to turn the election into a farce could do too much damage to his reputation.

New reality show

If in Russia in December 2020 only the closure of “House-2” was discussed, then in the States back in September the news that the 20th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians would be the final one made a splash. The reality show was aired on E! since 2007. Shortly after fans recovered from the shock, Kris Jenner confirmed that the family had signed a contract with streaming platform Hulu. According to one version, the hype surrounding the divorce may draw attention to the new reality.









Romance with Jeffrey Star

Perhaps the most ridiculous gossip imaginable. Kanye West was credited with having an affair with Jeffrey Star, a model, drag queen and founder of a cosmetics brand. Star has already denied the rumors, but did not delete the photo with the caption Ready for Sunday Service.

Now what?

According to sources of the publication Page Six, the case has already taken a serious turn. Kim and Kanye live separately – the rapper spends time on a ranch in Wyoming, while his wife and children remain in Calabasas. In addition, Kim allegedly already applied for the services of a lawyer Laura Wasser, who was involved in the divorce proceedings of Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Heidi Klum, Dr. Dre and many other celebrities.

If the rumors are true, then Kim Kardashian plans to stay at Kanye West’s home because their children grew up there. The housing issue may become one of the main problems, but not the only one. For example, The Sun argue that divorce only seems peaceful at first – in the future, there will be a struggle for custody of children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

There is no point in hoping for reconciliation – the couple was not helped by either family therapy or Kanye’s gifts. On the 40th birthday of his wife, the rapper presented her with a hologram of Robert Kardashian (Kim’s father, who died in 2003). “Robert” congratulated his daughter on her birthday, noting that she was married to a genius. Apparently, it turned out not convincing enough.

What do the internet think about it?

Representatives of the family have not yet commented on the information about the divorce, but the public is not waiting for official comments – memes fly out even faster than rumors. Basically, users discuss who can be the source of gossip (sinning on Kris Jenner), and also try to get to the bottom of the real reason for the breakup of one of the most famous couples.

For example, it is believed that the marriage cracked at the beginning of 2020.

Or even earlier

Blame Kanye for poor gift choices

Yeezy is suspected of everything

They prophesy the success of the new show of the Kardashian family

They say it’s all politics

And they urge to leave the couple alone – after all, they still have to write an album and shoot a show about divorce

