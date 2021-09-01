With a smile in life: happy and almost divorced Kim Kardashian on a walk in Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian

40-year-old Kim Kardashian is now going through a difficult period of her life – the divorce proceedings with 43-year-old Kanye West are in full swing. But the celebrity does not avoid appearances in public, moreover, she is ready to show with all her appearance that the difficulties did not break her.

Kim was photographed yesterday in Los Angeles, and in these pictures she just shines. Kardashian smiled broadly at photographers and willingly posed at her silver Maybach. For her public appearance, she opted for snake print flared trousers and a light gray top.

At the same time, those close to Kim believe that in fact she is now having a hard time. The final season of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians recently kicked off, where the topic of divorce periodically pops up in household conversations. So, recently, Kim’s older sister, 41-year-old Kourtney Kardashian, and her mother, 65-year-old Kris Jenner, discussed it.

I know she doesn’t want to talk about it on camera, but I just feel like she’s having a hard time,

– noted Courtney.

I don’t know how she deals with all this stress

– Chris agreed with her.

Kim herself in a recent interview called the past year difficult. Recall that she filed for divorce on February 19, citing irreconcilable differences in a statement. The date of the divorce has not yet been determined. Kim also requested that she be granted joint custody of the children. The couple have four of them: seven-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago and Psalm, which will soon turn two.









Kim and Kanye now communicate, apparently, only through intermediaries.

Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his phone number and said, “You can contact me through my security team.” Despite this, she trusts him when it comes to children. He loves them and sees many of them,

– said the insider in an interview with the publication Page Six.