Angelina Jolie spoke about life next door to her ex-husband: Home: Habitat: Lenta.ru

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie shared her impressions of life on an estate in the Los Feliz area of ​​Los Angeles County, next to which her ex-husband, American actor Brad Pitt, lives. Jolie told about this in an interview with the British edition of Vogue.

According to Jolie, she chose this site so that the children could not waste time on the road and come to their father in a few minutes. It turned out that from 1916 to 1959 the estate belonged to Cecil Blount DeMille, an American film director and one of the founders of the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Jolie also mentioned other aspects of life at the mansion.

“After the move, I felt like I was sneaking into where DeMille and Chaplin were going to hang out. However, what I like most is that there is no entertainment room here, but there are many paths along which you can walk. I feel that we are very lucky to spend time in this place, ”explained the actress.

Jolie’s possible purchase of this estate became known in March 2017. The salespeople wanted $ 25 million for it. They offered the owners a plot of about a hectare, which houses a mansion with six bedrooms and ten bathrooms, and overlooks the ocean. The territory has a swimming pool, fountains, a rose garden and two guest houses.

