Angelina Jolie’s surprise gift for Brad Pitt explained

It is not so easy to surprise world celebrities with something unusual, but many still manage to do it. It became known that such stars as Angelina Jolie and Victoria Beckham presented their other half.

The Mirror edition reports that once Angelina Jolie gave Brad Pitt, who at that time was still her legal husband, her own waterfall located in Los Angeles. The Hollywood actress took such a step in 2011.









However, insiders explained such an unexpected gift. According to them, the star spouses planned that Pitt would build a family mansion next to the waterfall. “Angelina wanted to give him (Pitt – Profile) something special. Since she knew how much he loved architecture, she decided that this option would be optimal, ”the experts said.

After some time, the actress pleased her husband again. In 2013, Jolie gave Brad an island for £ 12.2 million.

In addition, the wife of footballer David Beckham, Victoria, seriously spent on a gift. In 2014, she purchased a light installation for him by a contemporary artist from a gallery in London. An image of a neon heart with the words “I feel you and I know that you love me” cost Victoria £ 80,000.

Earlier, the true reason for the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was revealed. So, according to the actress, she decided to leave her husband for the welfare of her children. Jolie called this step the right one. The star emphasized that due to the long silence, which was used by many journalists, distorted information appeared in the media, which was seen by their children with their ex-spouse.