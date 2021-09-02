Binance.US May IPO Within Next 3 Years | Blockchain24

Changpeng Zhao “CZ”, CEO of Binance, one of the world’s largest exchanges, says its US subsidiary could go public within three years.

According to a report by The Information on Wednesday, Zhao said, “Binance.US is just going to do what Coinbase did,” following in the footsteps of exchange Brian Armstrong. The move to listing could be a boon for the battling regulator Binance, as several countries have announced investigations or issued warnings to the exchange.

A Binance spokesman confirmed that Zhao revealed the projected timeline during an interview with CoinDesk and stressed that his response is market-driven. When asked during an interview about a clear understanding of what the timeline for the initial public offering of Binance.US will be, Zhao said it depends on the growth of the business.









“So if the business is going to grow steadily over the next three years, this should be enough time before the IPO,” he said. “If there is a prolonged bear market for three or five years, it may take a little longer.”

Zhao first pioneered the idea that his U.S. subsidiary is looking towards an IPO during his speech at the Redefine Tomorrow event in July. The timing is highly dependent on a number of factors, including regulatory approval. According to the report, Binance.US is also monitoring the completion of a large round of private funding over the next two months, which will result in the exchange’s CEO downgrading control of the board of directors in the US subsidiary.

Earlier this year, the CEO said that the main division of Binance had no plans to hold an IPO, citing overall growth and cash reserves.