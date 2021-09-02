Bitcoin fell in price, while Ethereum rose – what happened in the cryptocurrency market – Cryptocurrency news

While bitcoin is falling in price, Ethereum has added almost 9% over the past day and is already overcoming $ 3,500

The bitcoin rate, on Wednesday, September 1, fell again in price. Over the past day, it has become cheaper by 1.36%.

By 11:00 Kyiv time, bitcoin was trading at $ 47,202

Price of other cryptocurrencies

Ethereum – $ 3,520 (+ 5.16%);

Litecoin – $ 172.5 (-0.26%);

NEO – $ 52.51 (-1.22%).

What’s going on in the market

Bitcoin has caught on to $ 47,000 and is trading on the first day of fall near its recently occupied levels.

“Although so far the token does not show signs of the beginning of a new assault of 50 thousand dollars, the very fact of being at elevated price levels stabilizes the mood of crypto market participants. Moreover, the bitcoin dominance index continues to decline, currently reaching 42%, which indicates widespread interest buyers to altcoins “, – says the head of EXANTE Ukraine Vladimir Pozny.

Altcoins from the TOP-10 show a positive attitude, and Ethereum remains the main one, which has been adding almost 9% over the past day and surmounting $ 3,500 on the wave of demand for the blockchain project.









“In this case, NFT CryptoPunks could have created a positive impetus, having entered into an agreement with the Hollywood team of agents of the United Talent Agency (UTA). They will sell the rights to use CryptoPunks on TV, in movies and in games. This is one of the first NFT projects created on the blockchain. Ethereum and until recently it was a more niche topic, but now the situation is rapidly going mainstream with the growing popularity of the NFT sector, “adds Vladimir Pozniy.

According to him, all the demand for NFT is immediately translated into demand for the Ethereum blockchain.

“Thus, as the sector advances, new highs for ETH can be expected. In addition, the strongest impetus will be the implementation of new stages of transition to ETH 2.0,” said the head of EXANTE Ukraine.

Do Ukrainians need to declare cryptocurrency

As told in the State Tax Service, today the cryptocurrency does not have a certain legal status in Ukraine.

“Considering the fact that today cryptocurrency does not have a certain legal status in Ukraine, in particular, there is no regulatory framework for its classification and regulation of transactions with it, therefore there are no grounds for its display by the declarant in a one-time (special) voluntary declaration,” – noted in the State Tax Service.

