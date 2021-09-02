Blogger Hacked the Matrix Proving Kendall Jenner’s Sexy Outfits Are Also Suitable for Curvy









Lauren Leakup is a popular plus size blogger. She has 40 thousand subscribers on Instagram. This is four thousand times less than supermodel Kendall Jenner, but Lauren decided to prove that they have more in common than differences. She repeated several images of the star and posted the result on the social network. The corresponding video in “Tiktok” was watched 24 thousand times.

Lauren wanted to show that a girl with any body type can dress in Kendall style – and for this it is not at all necessary to be a supermodel.

According to Lauren, the biggest challenge is finding the right outfits: not everyone can afford to shop in the stores Kendall goes to, and not everyone has the right size items.







Sometimes Lauren uses things found in her own closet. This happened with a black skirt from Princess Polly, in which Kendall flaunts in one of the photos. A blogger bought a similar green top at a thrift store. When shopping at second-hand stores, Lauren advises to pay attention not to the brand and size, but to how the clothes fit.

According to Lauren, all girls, regardless of their race, figure and financial situation, should have equal opportunities for self-expression. Every time she posts a new fashion post, she hopes she helps someone find inspiration.

Lauren receives many messages from subscribers who thank her for what she is doing. But the girl’s goal is not only to help others gain self-confidence, but also to get brands to expand their range. It’s time to pay attention to non-standard shapes and sizes, she says.