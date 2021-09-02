Coinbase breaks all records: can stocks replace bitcoin

What’s happened

Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the United States, generated revenue of $ 2.2 billion in Q2 and exceeded the expectations of Refinitiv analysts by 78%. Net profit for the year increased 50 times, to $ 1.6 billion. After the publication of reports, Coinbase shares rose 2.3% in the US premarket, to $ 276, and at the start of trading their value increased by another 8%, to $ 292.8.

Coinbase generated about 86% of its Q2 revenue from transaction fees. The higher the cost of currencies, the higher the commission. At the beginning of the second quarter, bitcoin was at its peak and the company received high commissions. Then the value of the main cryptocurrency collapsed by 41%, which reduced the size of Coinbase’s fees, but provoked an increase in transactions. The number of users who made at least one transaction per month in the second quarter grew by 40% compared to the first quarter, to 8.8 million people. Another reason for the growth in transactions is the emergence of a large number of institutional investors: during the quarter, their number increased from 8,000 to 9,000, and of the top 100 hedge funds, 10 have already become investors on Coinbase, according to the report. It also says that Tesla is a Coinbase client. Considering that Tesla invested $ 1.5 billion in bitcoin, we can assume that the company invested money through Coinbase, says Vadim Pogosyan, director of business development at Alfa Asset Management (Europe) SA.

"Most people thought blockchain was crazy": how cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase gained recognition from traditional investors

Last year, bitcoin surpassed the marks of $ 20,000 and $ 30,000, and then – at $ 40,000 and $ 50,000. Against this backdrop, the number of clients and the volume of Coinbase’s trading increased sharply. Bitcoin peaked in April 2021 at $ 63,575. At the same time, Coinbase announced a direct listing on the NASDAQ. But the collapse soon began. The main cryptocurrency fell to the level of $ 35,000 – $ 37,000, and with it other cryptocurrencies collapsed. The fall was primarily influenced by the tightening of regulation of the crypto industry in China. In May, the PRC authorities banned payment services and banks from conducting operations with cryptocurrencies. And in June, four Chinese provinces – Yunnan, Qinghai, Xinjiang and Sichuan – banned mining.

But the future success of Coinbase is not so much dependent on the rate of cryptocurrencies. The site needs investors to make transactions, and this happens in both a growing and a falling market, says Poghosyan. The main thing for Coinbase, he said, is to actively grow its institutional clients to keep growing in volume. So far, Coinbase’s Q3 forecast is worse than this – the trading volume will be lower.

Approximately 26% of total trading volume on Coinbase was conducted on air, while in Bitcoin only 24%. Ether for the first time surpassed Bitcoin in trading volume due to the growing popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT (these systems mainly run on the ether blockchain), the company explained. Coinbase is connecting more and more new DeFi projects to its system. And given the fact that the amount of money in DeFi in the last month has grown from $ 95 billion to 140 billion, this segment could be another factor in the success of Coinbase in the future, says Poghosyan.

GMail for Bitcoin: how an anarchist billionaire created the main US cryptocurrency exchange

For the investor

Since Coinbase was listed on the NASDAQ on April 14, the company’s shares have plunged 29%. In addition to the decline in cryptocurrency rates, shares are under pressure from the threat of stricter regulation in the United States. The US authorities have long sought to outline the rules for the crypto industry. Risks for Coinbase are associated with law enforcement inspections in connection with compliance with tax and anti-money laundering laws, says Yuri Mazur, head of data analysis at CEX.IO Broker. SEC chief Gary Gensler is looking for signs of a “security” in most cryptocurrencies, which could force Coinbase to exclude certain assets from the listing, says ICB chief investment officer Aaron Chomsky. It is no coincidence that the company reminded investors in the report that it considers its business to be “unpredictable”.

But there is also a positive signal for Coinbase in the regulation. It is quoted on the American market and, in general, the regulators accept it, says Nikita Pokrovsky, expert on the stock market BCS World of Investments. In his opinion, the United States is ready to introduce cryptocurrency at the official level.

Coinbase Stock is a safer replacement for cryptocurrencies. Investors who have invested directly in cryptocurrency may face uncertainty about the status of this token. Stocks of companies officially listed on stock exchanges do not have this risk, Mazur said. If an investor believes in the growth of cryptocurrencies and a high market share of Coinbase, he may consider buying shares of this company, Chomsky says. Their rate reflects the expectation of proceeds from transaction fees, which, as shown by the reporting for the second quarter, may grow in an unfavorable market environment.

Following the publication of reports, Goldman Sachs raised its forecast for Coinbase from $ 298 to $ 337.