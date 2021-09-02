Dogecoin Foundation Requests Copy of Dogecoin 2.0 to Change Name

The Dogecoin Foundation issued a statement distancing itself from a new copycat project called Dogecoin 2.0 (DOGE2) by rejecting legal requirements for the new memcoin to change its name.

In a letter released on August 31, the Dogecoin Foundation claims to have hired brand protection lawyers to liaise with the Dogecoin 2.0 developers in an attempt to “protect the Dogecoin community from misleading and protect the Dogecoin name from potential misuse.”

The Dogecoin 2.0 website indirectly casts a shadow over the original canine cryptocurrency by stating:

“Dogecoin 2.0 aims to offer investors prolonged growth in utilizing a much more sustainable tokenomics structure than its somewhat inflated predecessor.”

The Foundation’s letter says that Dogecoin, or “Shibes” enthusiasts have expressed concern about the new project. While the community has historically welcomed new cryptocurrency projects, the Foundation accuses Dogecoin 2.0 of leveraging Dogecoin’s brand and reputation to take advantage of it.









Dogecoin 2.0 was launched in early May on the Binance Smart Chain.DOGE2 is currently trading at $ 0.04 after growing more than 100% in 24 hours with a daily volume of less than $ 100,000.

The public announcement came just weeks after the Dogecoin Foundation was officially rebuilt after a six-year hiatus, which will support major developers and projects working on Dogecoin, and has received support from leading cryptocurrency figures including Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Dogecoin has skyrocketed in value and has become popular since early 2021.

According to Coingecko, DOGE peaked in May and hit a record $ 0.68 before dropping more than 73% of its value over the next two months and testing the $ 0.18 low. DOGE is currently changing hands. hands for about $ 0.30 after rising 50% in August.

A number of other dog-themed cryptocurrency tokens have emerged to cash in on the recent Dogecoin hype, including DogeCash, UnderDog, and Doge Token.

The most successful of these, the Shiba Inu, has amassed a market capitalization of $ 3.64 billion and is ranked 46th largest cryptocurrency asset according to CoinGecko.