KyberDMM Debuts On Binance Smart Chain | Blockchain24

Decentralized crypto exchange Kyber Network launched KyberDMM on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) to boost fees and provide better capital efficiency for BSC-based liquidity providers.

The Kyber Network said in an announcement on Wednesday that the KyberDMM protocol is available to traders, liquidity providers and farmers on BSC, along with the Rainmaker liquidity mining campaign already running on Ethereum and Polygon. Binance Smart Chain is the second largest blockchain by total value blocked, followed by Terra, Polygon and Solana. Ethereum is in the first place.

The Rainmaker program will run for two months. It will distribute 2 million KNC tokens worth $ 4 million across four liquidity pools: ether-Binance token (ETH-BNB), tether-binance token (USDT-BNB), tether-binance USD token and kyber network token-binance (KNC -BNB). Users providing liquidity to these pools will receive DMM-LP tokens representing their stake in the pool. These tokens can be wagered to earn additional KNC rewards proportional to their share of the pool in addition to protocol fees.

In support of the launch, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, has listed a version of the KNC BEP-20 token to facilitate deposits and withdrawals from the BSC network. BEP-20 is the Binance Smart Chain Token Standard created to expand ERC-20.









“Binance Smart Chain has been a popular destination for DeFi and NFT Dapps and users,” said Loi Luu, CEO and co-founder of Kyber Network, in a press release. “KyberDMM will provide BSC ecosystem players with an efficient and reliable protocol for their liquidity needs and help them maximize capital utilization.”

Launched in early April, KyberDMM delivers capital efficiency by providing enhanced liquidity pools and dynamic fees.

KyberDMM allows the creation of high gain pools where liquidity can be increased without additional tokens. This is possible when the coins in the liquidity pool have low price volatility like dollar stablecoins. With dynamic fees, liquidity providers can adjust protocol fees based on market conditions, maximizing profitability and reducing volatile losses resulting from volatility in trading pairs.

KyberDMM went live on Ethereum in mid-April and debuted on Polygon on June 30 with the promise of increased liquidity. Since launch, the total trading volume and total value locked on both networks have exceeded $ 1 billion and $ 500 million.