Pitt and Jolie’s eldest son testified against his father in court

The eldest son of Hollywood actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Maddox testified against his father in court. Us weekly citing its own source.

The insider said that the 19-year-old boy spoke at the court concerning the custody of underage children. “The testimony is not flattering to Brad. He does not use the last name Pitt and signs on unofficial documents as Jolie. Maddox wants to change her last name to Jolie, but Angelina is against it, ”the source said.

Jolie began her divorce in September 2016. When the couple broke up, the FBI and guardianship officials found no evidence that Brad Pitt used violence against children.

Pitt and Jolie have six children: 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Previously reportedthat Jolie found evidence of Pitt’s domestic abuse. Presumably, some of the children will appear in court.