Star of the season: Jennifer Aniston on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jennifer Aniston

In the new series, The Morning Show, 50-year-old Jennifer Aniston plays the seasoned TV host of the popular news program. The actress got used to the role so much that she decided to try herself as a presenter in real life.

Jen chose the famous talk show Ellen DeGeneres as a launching pad – the actress is good friends with Ellen and often becomes the heroine of her program. Aniston decided to start her opening speech with a joke about DeGeneres.

Since Ellen isn’t here, I figured I’d share her dirty secrets with you! People think she buys and sells houses a lot because she loves real estate. In fact, she’s just on the run. And I also can’t go to her dressing room because one of those Gwyneth Paltrow candles is burning there,

– Aniston joked, hinting that Paltrow recently released candles that smell like her vagina.

Then Jennifer Aniston, according to the law of the genre, began to invite guests to the studio. Selena Gomez became one of the interlocutors of the actress. In a conversation with the actress, the singer admitted that she grew up on the TV series Friends, in which she played Jen, and also remembered their first meeting at one of the social events:

Then no one knew who I was. I remember that you were wearing a black dress that day. I think it was a Vanity Fair party or something like that. At that moment, my heart seemed to stop. I just lost my mind.

It is noteworthy that about five years ago, there were rumors in the press about tensions between Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston. The reason was allegedly the flirtation of the ex-wife of actress Justin Theroux with the singer. Even if these conversations were true, now Selena and Jen have clearly buried the ax of war and communicate like old friends.

Recall that this week Jennifer Aniston became one of the most talked about persons in the press and social networks. It all started after the SAG Awards – 2020, at which the actress crossed paths with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. It seemed to many fans that a spark slipped at the awards between Aniston and Pitt, and they immediately began to actively discuss this on social networks and even make numerous memes on this topic.