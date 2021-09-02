The analyst named the reason for the rapid growth of bitcoin to $ 50 thousand :: RBC.Crypto

Last weekend, the value of the first cryptocurrency dropped to $ 45.5 thousand, after which the asset rose in price again. Technical analysis of the price chart indicates that Bitcoin may reach the next major milestone

Bitcoin started a new wave of growth from the support zone of $ 45.5 thousand and is now likely to rise above $ 48 thousand, according to NewsBTC analyst Ayash Jindal. As of August 16, 11:05 Moscow time, the first cryptocurrency is trading at $ 47.4 thousand, over the past day it has risen in price by 4%.









Jindal warned that the asset could face resistance at levels of $ 48 thousand and $ 48.15 thousand. In the event that bitcoin overcomes this zone, its quotes will reach $ 50 thousand, the analyst said.

At the same time, the support is $ 47 thousand, according to the expert. He noted that if the bitcoin rate falls below $ 46.5 thousand and $ 46.25 thousand, the price may fall to $ 45.5 thousand, and then to $ 44.5 thousand.

The bitcoin rate is growing amid news that the largest retail chain Walmart has published a vacancy for the head of cryptocurrency products. The specialist will develop a development strategy in the field of digital currencies, as well as deal with partnerships related to cryptocurrencies.

– Solana token price increased by 40% per day

– Investidea: how to make money on the TrustWallet crypto wallet

– Bitcoin rate approached $ 48 thousand for the first time since mid-May

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.