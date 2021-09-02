Weekly Cryptocurrency Market Review

Over the past seven days, the cryptocurrency market has managed to maintain the previously achieved indicators, even despite the increased pressure from the Chinese authorities. The clarification of the position of the United States authorities played a positive role in this. Until recently, they appeared to be a threat to the entire cryptocurrency industry along with the Chinese one due to the extremely unfavorable wording of the law, which would significantly complicate the work of industry participants, the correspondent of the Kapital.kz business information center reports.

Seeing the turmoil that swiftly seized representatives of the cryptocurrency sphere, the US Treasury Department assured that it does not intend to apply a broad interpretation of the term “broker” to participants in the cryptoindustry and thereby force them to account for all transactions as required by the “infrastructure plan” adopted by legislators. The department assured that such requirements will not apply to those players who, due to their activities, cannot provide such data, for example, to miners and software developers. Earlier, experts expressed concerns that a broad interpretation of the law could put these players in a hopeless position, because they could be required to provide the data they do not have access to. This statement, however, failed to finally convince the experts that the nascent industry should be regulated according to the principle of “do no harm,” that is, with minimal interference.

However, the adopted law, even in the most loyal reading to the cryptoindustry, still carries risks for it. This opinion is shared by the founder of the financial planning company FitAdvisors Anjali Jarivala. She believes that the document will be only the first move in a series of parties aimed at total control over the industry by the US government.

“This bill is likely to form the foundation of what will become the new cumbersome and cumbersome regulation of cryptocurrencies,” said Anjali Jarivala.

The United States itself can lose the most in this situation, since the center of technological development will be forced to shift to more hospitable jurisdictions. And this, in turn, can be extremely disappointing for American cryptocurrency investors, who, apparently, very much believe in the bright future of the industry. This is evidenced by the results of a sociological survey conducted by GamblersPick. According to the study, about 40% of US retail cryptocurrency investors do not plan to divest their digital assets even to pay their bills. Many respondents noted that they made certain household sacrifices to increase investment in cryptocurrencies. To do this, they reduce consumption and even postpone vacations. The main reason for investments for ¾ of the respondents, quite logically, was the potential growth of the investment object. Goals such as portfolio diversification and inflation protection became the main goals for more than 25% of those surveyed.

At the end of the reporting seven-day period, the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market showed significant growth. On Wednesday evening, September 1, 2021, it held above the $ 2 trillion mark, amounting to $ 2.133 trillion, which is 5.34% higher than the result of the end of last week.







1. Bitcoin (BTC). On Wednesday evening, September 1, 2021, the value of the “first cryptocurrency” reached $ 47,486. According to the results of the past seven-day period, the market capitalization of digital gold added $ 3 billion, amounting to $ 894 billion. The share of the “first cryptocurrency” in the total market capitalization decreased by 2.02 percentage points and at the end of the last reporting period was 41.9%.

2. Ethereum (ETH). Ether took advantage of the lull near digital gold and drew the attention of investors to itself. Digital Oil managed to overcome the fatal $ 3400 milestone, and it did it relatively easily. There were no extraordinary reasons that became the catalyst for such an ascent. Rather, the achievement of the last month was played, which finally yielded its main fruits. Against the background of the rise in value, the Ethereum network hash rate updated its all-time high, reaching 646.7 TH / s. Thus, we can state the fact that “ether” has fully recovered from the “great migration of miners”.

On Wednesday evening, September 1, 2021, the price of digital oil reached $ 3,540. As a result of the past seven days, the value of the asset increased by 12.2%. The share of Ethereum (ETH) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization during this time increased by 1.49 percentage points and amounted to 19.48%.

3. Cordano (ADA). On Wednesday evening, September 1, 2021, Cordano (ADA) was priced at $ 2.83. The value of this digital asset has risen over the past seven days by 4.81%, and its share in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization was 4.25%.

4. Binance Coin (BNB). On Wednesday evening, September 1, 2021, BNB was valued at $ 479.95. Following the results of the past seven-day period, the value of this cryptocurrency lost 2.79%. The share of Binance Coin (BNB) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased, amounting to 3.78%.

5. Ripple (XRP). Ripple continues its “offensive operation” in a lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company’s lawyers, armed with the ancient principle of “the best defense is an attack,” demanded from the SEC internal documents that would disclose the transactions of the Commission’s employees with such cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple. “Ripple is asking for anonymized documents reflecting decisions regarding XRP, BTC and Ethereum trading. Alternatively, the data can be presented in aggregated form. The defendants also require the provision of certificates relating to the ownership of XRP by SEC employees, ”the petition reads. Representatives of the cryptocurrency company want proof that SEC employees were not prohibited from conducting transactions with XRP. “The Commission did not in any way limit the rights of its employees regarding XRP trading, despite its fundamental rule prohibiting employees from engaging in securities transactions without prior permission. If documented, this fact will be clear evidence that at least until January 2018, the SEC did not come to the conclusion that XRP is a security, ”the petition says. The judge considering the case supported Ripple’s claim, and intends to oblige the SEC to provide her with all the necessary data to study

On Wednesday evening, September 1, 2021, Ripple (XRP) was worth $ 1.19. Growth for the week amounted to 2.59%. The share of Ripple (XRP) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization increased by 0.01 percentage points to 2.62%.