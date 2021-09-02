Why Kim Kardashian is afraid of divorce

The marriage of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is about to fall apart – the sources of the tabloids, who are interviewed almost daily in recent days, are sure of this. Familiar couples are convinced: Kim did everything to keep the relationship, but her husband no longer wants to have anything to do with her star family. At the same time, the main thing that worries Kim Kardashian is the well-being of four children. “Gazeta.Ru” – about how celebrities are going to divorce.

The world is waiting for the divorce of one of the most famous couples in America: amid rumors that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are close to ending the marriage, the press is analyzing what led to this and what is holding the couple from this step so far. As reported on the eve of the publication People, citing a source familiar with the situation, Kim Kardashian is now worried about how her four children perceive the fact that their father has been living separately on a ranch in Wyoming for several months.

“Children are very important to Kim,” the source told the publication. “She’s worried about how the breakup will affect their well-being.” He added that now the TV star is looking for support and asks for advice from other people, but most likely there are no opportunities to improve relations with her husband. “Over the past few months and even longer, trying to be a normal family has taken a lot of energy and emotion. She wants to move on, ”says a People source.

The interlocutor of another publication – US Weekly – at the same time claims that the couple’s four children, seven-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago and Psalm, which will soon turn two, do not notice that there are any disagreements between the parents. “Children don’t know anything about their parents’ problems,” he assured. According to him, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West “have been working in different states” since the rapper acquired a ranch in Wyoming in 2019. “Their children are completely accustomed to the fact that dad is in another state,” – said the source of US Weekly.

Sources of several publications about the life of stars are sure that the alliance of the star couple is moving towards the finale.

“The marriage of Kim and Kanye is beyond repair,” the source said to People. “Kim is fed up with the chaos that Kanye is producing and now she just wants to focus on the kids and live her life.”









“Kim is focused on the new year and the many great things to do,” an Entertainment Tonight source said. – Kim did everything she could to fix the situation with Kanye, but nothing works. Kim tried to keep the relationship in the hope that everything will change for the sake of the children, but everything points to the inevitability of divorce. “

The couple had problems for a long time. “Her last attempt at mending a relationship was in July, when she was seen in the car sobbing next to him,” an Entertainment Tonight source recalled. “After that, she just knew that she would have to leave forever.”

Sympathizers on both sides spoke to Page Six about the problems between the spouses. People close to Kim Kardashian express the widespread belief that she has grown a lot in recent years. “She is serious about taking the exam and becoming a lawyer, and she is serious about pushing for prison reform. Meanwhile, Kanye is running for president and talking all sorts of nonsense, and she’s just tired of it, “- say the supporters of the TV star. Sources from the environment of Kanye West explain the problems by the fact that the rapper is tired of the exposed life of all the Kardashians from the reality show and that he is “fed up with the whole family.” “He doesn’t want to have anything to do with them,” says a Page Six source.

Indeed, back in July, when Kanye West, at a meeting with voters, first threw a tantrum about the abortion that Kim wanted to do when she got pregnant in 2012, and then locked himself up on his ranch, he made several statements on Twitter that he wanted a divorce. and named his mother-in-law “Chris Jong-un”. Later, Kim, who spoke publicly about how difficult it is to live with her bipolar husband, went to him in Wyoming. Since then, very little information has appeared about the couple’s relationship, however, observers noticed that at the large-scale celebration of the 40th anniversary of the TV star in Tahiti, her husband came later than everyone else, rather quickly left and did not take pictures with everyone, and in Christmas pictures he is not at all …

Kim Kardashian herself was not very active in social networks during the winter holidays.

After the Christmas post, she took a long pause, and only in recent days has she posted photos, including advertising images, on the occasion of the launch of her SKIMS tights line. Social network users noticed that Kardashian no longer wears rings on his ring finger.

Rumors of a possible divorce spread in the press on January 5, when the media reported that Kim Kardashian was consulting with divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. So far, however, only sources speak about the likely divorce of the parents of four children – but not themselves.