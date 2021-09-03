20 facts about Jungle Cruise

A light adventure film with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, in which adventurer heroes go on a risky expedition to find a miracle tree with magical healing properties.

1. The film is based on one of the most famous attractions of Disneyland, which has existed since 1955 – the moment the Amusement Park was founded. Like the Haunted Mansion (2003) and the Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl franchise (2003), this film is inspired by a Disneyland attraction. Originally called the Jungle River, the ride takes guests on a boat ride down the river that somehow connects the jungles of Africa, Asia and South America, past animatronic depictions of wild animals. The ride is complemented by actors (or “skippers”) who operate the boats and tell commonplace jokes like those Frank tells in the film.

2. The studio tried for a long time to make a film based on the attraction after the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), but could not find suitable producers for this project. Even after producers John Davis and John Fox started developing the film in 2015, they tried to find partners on the project for a while until Dwayne Johnson, who is a fan of the attraction, became interested in them, which subsequently launched production.

3.Many of the puns that Frank uses are taken directly from the Disney parks ride on which the ride is based. These “so bad they are good” jokes are one of the reasons Jungle Cruise skippers are so important to the ride experience.

4. Frank calls himself “skipper”. This is the name given to the Disney team members who act as guides in the parks. Notable former skippers include Kevin Costner and John Lasseter.

5.Emily Blunt initially turned down the role of Lily twice due to overwork associated with working on the films Mary Poppins Returns (2018) and A Quiet Place II (2020). Director Jaume Colle-Serra flew to New York to meet with Blunt and explain why she was chosen for the role. He also brought with him a video message from Dwayne Johnson (as a producer) about the role and his desire to work with it, which Johnson had recorded the night before. In the end, this video made her sign up for the role. Other producers and even Sean Bailey, Disney’s head of live production, had previously tried to ask her for the role, but received no response from her.

6. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice that the clothes that Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) wears on his boat are very similar to those of Charlie Allnat (Humphrey Bogart) in The African Queen (1951). This is intentional, as Bogart’s film was a big influence on Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise. It is also one of Walt Disney’s favorite films, so it is ironic that African Queen (1951) was not produced by Disney, but self-directed and originally released by United Artists (20th Century Fox acquired the rights to the film in the 1980s , but since 2021, the rights to the film belong to Paramount Pictures).

7 Emily Blunt’s character is named Lily Houghton. Her last name is not accidental, as Katharine Hepburn’s full name is Katharine Houghton Hepburn. This actress was a big influence on the film, as she also starred in the film “The African Queen” (1951).

8. One of Frank’s constant jokes about Lily is nicknamed “Pantyhose” for her persistence in wearing pants. This applies not only to the social norm of the time that women should not wear pants, but also to Katharine Hepburn, one of the first women in Hollywood to defy the conventions of her time by wearing pants.

9. Lope de Aguirre (the real person who actually got lost in the Amazon) has already been portrayed in films, in particular in the film Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972) directed by Werner Herzog. The filming was legendary grueling, Herzog even pointed a pistol at the star Klaus Kinski and one of the local residents, offering to kill him. So when the filmmakers were looking for the German villain, they gave Prince Joachim a slow, almost pleasing Herzog accent.

10. Prince Joachim is a real person. In the film, he is killed when confronted with Lily and McGregor. In real life, he died of suicide in 1920 at the age of 29, after a prolonged depression caused by his father’s abdication of the throne, which turned him into a commoner.

11. Prince Joachim’s submarine looks like it stole some design elements from submarines from Disney’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

12. Before the attack of Prince Joachim on the river ship Frank, he plays in the phonograph a fragment from Richard Wagner’s opera Lohengrin: Prelude to Act III.

13. The main theme at the beginning of the film is the instrumental version of the Metallica song “Nothing Else Matters”. It can sometimes be heard throughout the film.

14. Two of Aguirre’s henchmen, Sancho (Biman) and Melchor (Gryaznul), are played respectively by Spanish actors Dani Rovira and Quim Gutierrez. Jungle Cruise (2021) is their first American film.

15. Lope de Aguirre is a real person. He was a 16th-century Spanish conqueror, famous for his infamous quest for the legendary city of El Dorado, which caused several massacres throughout South America and finally died in 1561 in the former territory of Barquisimeto (present Venezuela) after leading an uprising against the Spanish monarchy. Ironically, Edgar Ramirez, who plays the role of Aguirre, was born in Venezuela.

16. When discussing river bathing, Frank (Dwayne Johnson) mentions that he “warmed up” it earlier, implying that he urinated in the river. In Moana (2016), Johnson’s character, the god Maui, heats the water in the same way.

17. Disney opened an updated version of Jungle Cruise at Disneyland, Anaheim, California, two weeks before the film’s premiere, removing images of Africans who were deemed racist. The Magic Kingdom attraction at Walt Disney World, Florida will also be updated.

18. The film is set in South America, while the Disneyland attraction takes place in rivers around the world.

19 The American Humane Association monitored the activities of the animals. Not a single animal was hurt.

20. The Academic Society, in which the first and last scenes of the film take place, is at least a partial Easter nod to the now-closed Adventurer’s Club at Downtown Disney Pleasure Island. The placard on the facade of the building bears the name Adventurers Club, and the artifact pile repeats the decor of the Adventure Club’s clubhouse.