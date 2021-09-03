2021 European Volleyball Championships Women Russian national team off-court reporting, the result of the Russian national volleyball team – September 3, 2021

The Russian women’s volleyball team in a heavily updated composition could not reach the semifinals of the European Championship. The result is predictable. Some countries brought in top rosters. But then we now know who we have in reserve and how these girls stand out. Sport24 correspondent Victoria Dmitrieva lived with the national team for almost two weeks. Her postscript is the logical conclusion of the story.

You know, we were all once fans. Many colleagues still remain them and do not even hide this, despite how difficult it is for them to maintain neutrality at times. At work, you can’t be biased if your favorite team or a particular athlete suddenly performs poorly. It’s easier for me in this regard: I’m always for Russia, but I haven’t got any favorites.

A couple of years ago, I watched the same volleyball players on TV and could not even think that one day I would be next to them. Not in the mixed zone during a short interview after the match, but in the same bus, in the same hotel, in the same cafeteria. But journalism is history, when a little more is available to you than to everyone else. I managed to become the team’s shadow during the European Volleyball Championship. The shadow who knew what was going on behind closed doors.

When you see the team on the site, you automatically forget that these are the same people, and not alien beings who flew from Mars. You want to see a cool game played by them that will ultimately lead to victory. This, alas, does not always work: failures, mistakes and defeats also happen. Therefore, from love to hate, as they say, one step. Everything is just like in life. True, many people think that sport has nothing to do with this. But in vain. Human life is the same everywhere, both on and off the site.

Yes, they suffer there with nonsense, and do not train, so they do not succeed – a familiar phrase from any fan chat. I don’t know, maybe somewhere they’ve been hammered into preparing for the games, but I haven’t heard of that. After the match with France, the blocker Yulia Brovkina was injured, having dropped out of the process for almost the entire group stage. The next day, she did not go to general training, but she also did not lie on the bed in the room. At the elevator, I met her in a sports uniform, which made it clear that the volleyball player was going to the gym to work out on her own, despite how bad she might have been. For the game with Serbia, she was already in the ranks.

The coaching staff also never stopped thinking about games for a second. Yes, even during breakfasts, lunches and dinners: discussing your game, closely monitoring potential rivals, looking for options for some new castling. And I haven’t been to the team meetings yet. One thing I can say for sure – our specialists in Serbia could only dream of a dream: the movement from one room to another did not stop even late at night.

Volleyball players, on the rare days of rest or even before the games themselves, tried to disconnect from everything at least for a moment.

Watching a TV show or reading a book is great. Playing the WOW toy, where you need to collect words (even I got hooked on it) is also super. It’s easy to talk about how the music in the nearby park, which thundered at the beer festival, interfered with sleep. In Belgrade, they did not allow to forget that all here are living people with emotions, and even more furious mosquitoes. Opening the window at night was simply unrealistic: the bloodsucking did not leave a living space on the body.

Unconsciously, tennis players helped the girls unload their heads. Thank you for the Serbian sports TV showing important tournaments in the public domain: they have nothing else to watch. I watched the Cincinnati tournament, for example, Evgeniya Startseva… The day after the final Andrey Rublev we exchanged a couple of phrases about this game, deciding that it was sad to look at the Russian’s game: there were more expectations.

A special life was in full swing in the corridor. You can have girlfriends on a team, but having friends and family at home that you miss a lot is always something special. Here, someone incredibly sincerely congratulated someone on their birthday on the phone, asked with anticipation in their voice (probably from their parents) if they had watched the game and stuff like that. Even without knowing the specific people whose dialogues I heard, one could feel how important all this is for them. Just as important as what happens on the volleyball court.

I didn’t even pretend to be part of the national team during these two weeks. It was important for me to find out what is happening where there is no place for cameras. When you sit at home on the couch, it seems that something is happening there that we do not know, but it is not. We all have the same problems, concerns, joys and experiences. And sport, by the way, is the same kind of work, from which you need rest, so that you can continue to do it at the top level.

"This is a victory" – Victoria Dmitrieva's telegram channel

