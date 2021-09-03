A holiday romance? Kim Kardashian in a pink bikini jumped on a half-naked handsome

40-year-old Instagram Instagram Kim Kardashian celebrated her anniversary in Tahiti. Kim rented a private jet and invited loved ones for a luxurious vacation. Kardashian and her friends spent several days on the Pacific coast. The model shared hot footage taken on vacation.

Kim in a pink bikini posed on a yacht. Kanye West’s wife was sunbathing erotically in the sun. The TV personality turned to the rays, trying to get an even tan.

Together with Kim, her stylist Chris Appleton also appeared in the photo. The hairdresser bared his torso and showed off his perfect abs. The star jumped on the man while swimming.

Earlier, “Scotch” reported that the shocking socialite showed her luxurious penthouse in the center of Kiev. Leading actress and socialite Svetlana Volnova bought an apartment in 2000 for $ 100,000.

The main art object of housing is a chandelier, worth $ 6,000. According to Volnova, she had dreamed of this since she was five!

“I wanted a chandelier like this all the time. When I sat in the theater at the age of five and watched the chandelier go down, the lights come on and the performance begins … And I decided that I would definitely have one at home, ”the socialite explained.