A new powerful Chinese man with a huge battery costs less than $ 200

The Redmi 10 Prime has a 6.5-inch display with Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and an adaptive refresh rate of 90 Hz. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and features a notch for an 8MP selfie camera, GizmoChina reports.

The key feature of the device – large battery with a capacity of 6000mAh. For comparison: y Redmi 10, presented earlier, has a 5,000mAh battery. According to the manufacturer, 6000 mAh will keep the smartphone running 723 hours of standby time, 192 hours of music playback, 24 hours of video playback and 11 hours of sticking in games. There is support for 18W fast charging.

The quad camera does not differ from the one installed in Redmi 10. It has the same main sensor of 50 megapixels, super-wide 8 megapixels, sensors for macro photography and depth – both of 2 megapixels.

Photo: gizmochina.com

The smartphone runs on the latest single-chip system MediaTek Helio G88 with MIUI 12.5 shell installed on top of Android 11. The device comes with up to 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128 GB internal memory. To whom it is not enough, the memory can be expanded by microSD.

Of the minuses, there is no NFC, so you won’t be able to use contactless payment technology.

Redmi 10 Prime sales will start on September 7 in India. The price for the version with 4/64 GB is $ 171 (12,400 rubles at the current exchange rate), for 6/128 GB – $ 198 (14,400 rubles at the exchange rate). When the smartphone will be brought to Russia is still unknown.

