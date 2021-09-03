After 40 years, the developer found a way to fix his “impassable” game – one symbol was enough

The developer shared the story of a banal error in the code of his first game, which existed for almost half a century.

Fast Company editor Harry McCracken shared the story of “fixing” his first game.

At the age of 16 (1980-1981) he wrote (developed) a text game Arctic Adventure for the TRS-80 microcomputer. As was customary in the 80s, the developer offered to publish the game in a book, and those who wish could type its code and play on their PC. The job was accepted by The Captain 80 Book of BASIC Adventures with a separate game on each page.

McCracken received money for the game, but he was not given a copy of the book. An adequate response was also not provided: “Someone from Bob’s company [Radio Shack], a software developer, sarcastically informed me that a bug had made my game impassable [нельзя выиграть]… He did not give any other details ”.

For 40 years, McCracken periodically recalled his first game and the book he had not received. In the end, he was able to purchase it and typed in the game code:

“After five or six tedious iPad typing sessions, I digitally restored Arctic Adventure. It was then that I made an unexpected discovery: In the form in which the game was printed in the book [Captain 80]she was not just impassable [нельзя выиграть], but unplayable [в неё попросту невозможно было играть]”.