Ak Bars crushed Jokerit in the first match of the season: Bobkov answered the haters, and Wil is the new star of the team

Kazan started with a victory.

The day before, Ak Bars confidently beat Jokerit (3: 0) in the opening match of the KHL regular championship. The Kazan team dominated throughout the match and won without any problems on home ice. Wards Dmitry Kvartalnov played perfect in all lines, but most of all impressed by the newcomers of the team – the goalkeeper Igor Bobkov and striker Jordan Wheele.

Photo: hereinafter Sergey Elagin, BUSINESS Online

AK BARS WAS BETTER IN EVERYTHING

The opening match of the new season in Kazan was greeted casually. Ak Bars did not come up with any additional entertainment program before the game. Perhaps, due to the cloudy weather, the square in front of the entrance to the Tatneft Arena was empty, and in the foyer of the arena, the spectators were waiting for standard entertainment, which was also the case last season. Despite the fact that in Kazan it is allowed to fill the ice arena at 50% of its capacity, there was no full house. The day before the match was attended by 3244 spectators.

Perhaps this is an echo of the Champions Cup – Ak Bars’ home preseason tournament, which took place on a grand scale at the end of August. SKA, Metallurg and Salavat Yulaev have arrived in Kazan, so now it is difficult to lure the Kazan team into a match against the Finnish Jokerit. As a result, in terms of atmosphere, the match looked completely casual and there was no feeling of celebration in connection with the start of the new season. On the ice, the team looked more than convincing.

Dmitry Kagarlitsky

Ak Bars looked great throughout the entire match, and gave out its best segment in the first period. The hosts literally crushed the opponent: they played in constant pressure, held the puck, attacked. The result of this pressure was at first the puck, abandoned Kirill Panyukovand then a goal Jordana Wila in the minority. Perhaps such a start for the two teams was predictable. If “Ak Bars” got in good shape, having played several summer tournaments, including at home against top rivals, then “Jokerit” practically did not play in the summer. The Finnish team is clearly worse prepared for the season and came up to it not in the best shape. This after the match was confirmed by the head coach of the team. Lauri Maryamaki

Dmitry Kvartalnov (left) and Evgeny Perov

At the same time, “Jokerit” looked good in the second period, several times completely closing “Ak Bars” in a foreign zone. “There are moments that I didn’t like. We didn’t play the second period very importantly, although we were leading, ”said Kvartalnov after the match. The head coach the day before reacted with restraint to the victory, although Kazan tried to attack almost the entire game and constantly fled to the attack. The audience definitely liked this “Ak Bars” – constantly running forward and playing pressure.

“BOBKOV GAVE US A CHANCE”

From the new season, the KHL allows three goalkeepers to be added to the application for the game. The substitute goalkeeper remains on the bench, and the third, in case of an emergency, is at the disposal of the team. The day before the main goalkeeper was Bobkov, the substitute –

Artur Akhtyamov, and the third – Timur Bilyalov… Bilyalov spent the whole summer recovering from the operation and returned to the team just before the start of the season. Now he is gaining shape, but in which case he can urgently return to the ice, although the Kazan club does not want to force his return.

Bilyalov could urgently return if Bobkov, for example, failed the opening match of the season and the next games of the team. There were prerequisites for this, because the goalkeeper played insecurely in the summer matches and consistently conceded unnecessary goals. However, the day before we saw a completely different Bobkov – calm and self-confident, who saved his team several times. Bobkov seemed to turn off all emotions at a click and forgot the summer matches, having given out, perhaps, his best match for Ak Bars.

Igor Bobkov and Daniil Zhuravlev

There were not so many shots on Igor’s goal – only 22, but the goalkeeper coped with all of them, and in several episodes he dragged his team. “Igor played great, helped us and gave us a chance to play to zero,” Kvartalnov praised the goalkeeper after the match. The whole team also noted Bobkov’s game, which after the match presented him with a skullcap – an award for the best player of the meeting. Although there were many candidates for the title of the best – both Panyukov with the debut puck for Kazan, and Wil, who scored 2 (1 + 1) points.

But now it is important to support the goalkeeper. Bobkov was criticized a lot this summer, and he himself was very nervous. “He needs to get used to everything new – the city, the team, the requirements of the new coaching staff,” said Kvartalnov. The goalkeeper’s transfer to Ak Bars for 40 million rubles was not taken positively by everyone, having already written off the goalkeeper, who was the second in Avangard for several seasons. It is clear that it is too early to judge Bobkov for one game, but if the goalkeeper continues to play as calmly and reliably, then he will have a chance to compete with Bilyalov for the status of the first number of Ak Bars.

WIL – NEW STAR OF THE TEAM

On the eve of “Ak Bars” all game combinations looked great. More often than not, the sharpness at the gate was created by the three Artem Galimova, but his partners Dmitry Kagarlitsky and Daniila Tarasova while implementation problems. Looked great Nikolay Kovalenko and Dmitry Voronkov, who constantly played pressure and consistently won the fight for the puck from an opponent. The first puck was marked by Panyukov, and in the second period he even scored Nikita Dynyak from the fourth link, whose main duty was to defend.

Jordan Wheele

Wil had looked better than the others the day before. The Canadian, who moved to Ak Bars from Montreal, should become the main star of the team. He is obliged by the highest salary (65 million rubles a year), and in general his status. Will is now perhaps the most technically skilled player on the team.

Will’s goal counter started spinning pic.twitter.com/Y3ohOP4V6a

– HC Ak Bars (@hcakbars) September 2, 2021

The Canadian striker scored 2 (1 + 1) points the day before, although he became only the fifth player of the team in playing time. He spent 14:11 minutes on the ice, and Kagarlitsky played more than him, Per Lindoholm, Voronkov and Galimov. Wil’s only shot the day before allowed him to throw the puck: the Canadian ran away well in the minority, pulled away from the rivals and delivered a gorgeous wrist shot. This abandoned puck best characterizes a technical and fast striker with a good shot. Potentially, Will should become the main player of the team in attack. He has everything for this. But Kvartalnov is still not using the player to the maximum: Jordan practically does not play in the majority and comes out in the third link. Perhaps a strong player from across the ocean will sign him in the top three, while Wil is forced to go out with Safonov and Panyukov.

