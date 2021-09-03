Altcoin price Cardano has renewed its all-time high :: RBC.Crypto

Altcoin rises in price ahead of major Alonzo blockchain update slated for September 12

The value of the Cardano token on the morning of August 2 renewed its all-time high at $ 3.09. During the day, the cryptocurrency has risen in price by 9%. Cardano’s capitalization has increased to $ 97.4 billion. Over the past month, the altcoin rate has grown by 138%. In August, the asset took the third position in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization, displacing Binance Coin and the stablecoin Tether.

The price of Cardano is growing against the background of the rise in price of bitcoin, the cost of which increased by 5% per day and exceeded $ 50 thousand in the morning on August 2. The hard fork will add support for smart contracts and the ability to create decentralized applications (dApps) to the Cardano blockchain.

In August, interest in the Cardano cryptocurrency in Russia peaked since mid-May. Most often, information about Cardano is searched for in a Google search engine by users from the Kaliningrad region. The second place in this indicator is the city of Moscow, the third is the Nizhny Novgorod region. Queries “cardano forecast” and “cardano rate” are also popular.

– “The crypto market has no reason to collapse.” What will happen to Bitcoin in the fall

– “Ethereum for $ 10 thousand? Is quite real”. Why altcoin has risen in price again

– “Bitcoin for $ 400 thousand and Ethereum for $ 20 thousand.” Raoul Pal’s prediction

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.