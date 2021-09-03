An insider spoke about the reunion of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: “They are happy”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

A few days ago, 22-year-old Kylie Jenner hinted that she is happy again in a relationship with 27-year-old ex-boyfriend and father of her daughter Travis Scott. The reality TV star only published several joint pictures with the rapper on the microblog and accompanied them with an intriguing signature, but shrewd fans have already made their own conclusions about the couple’s reunion.

Neither Kylie nor Travis have yet commented on this, but people from their common circle did it for them. The other day, in an interview with People, an insider told exactly what kind of relationship the star couple is in:

Kylie and Travis are doing great, they are very happy. Kylie doesn’t want to label their relationship just yet, although they definitely aren’t dating anyone other than each other.





Recall that in the fall of 2019, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took a break in their relationship. According to rumors, the reason for the breakup of the couple was the rapper’s infidelity – it was rumored on the network that he cheated on Jenner throughout the two years of his relationship with Instagram star Rojan Kar, and a number of evidence points to this. By the way, Scott himself stated that talking about his betrayal is nothing more than the fruit of someone’s violent imagination.

After breaking up, Kylie and Travis Scott maintained a warm friendship for the sake of their common daughter Stormi. They recently celebrated the baby’s second birthday together and together they were organizing this celebration. And in a recent interview, Jenner called Scott her best friend.

Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi