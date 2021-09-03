Analyst firm Santiment points to “historic” signals for Ethereum, Solana and Cardano | Blockchain24

Blockchain analyst firm Santiment points to upbeat on-chain data for Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) as the crypto market heats up again.

Santiment highlights that Ethereum miners have been aggressively accumulating ETH during the asset’s recent recovery from a three-month low of $ 1707.

“Ethereum miners’ balances rose sharply in August, actually tripling from 81,512 ETH to 243,000 ETH today (+ 198%). The historical reversal of miner coins has changed since [исторического минимума] at the end of July to a virtual three-year high today. “

Source: Santiment / Twitter

The second largest crypto asset by market cap is currently trading at $ 3,388, up 3.8% from the previous day, according to CoinGecko.

As for Solana, weighted sentiment tracker Santiment analyzes the positive and negative comments associated with the crypto asset. The analyst firm notes that crowd sentiment around Solana is reaching historically high levels.

“The rise of Solana is becoming more historic. Crypto traders are discussing the beloved NFT (non-fungible token) at a speed that most altcoins can only dream of. Weighted sentiment exceeded four deviations from the average, sending positive sentiment and public volume to historic levels. “

Source: Santiment / Twitter

Solana accounts for almost 10% of cryptocurrency talk right now when it skyrocketed to new [исторического максимума] at $ 106.82. As Bitcoin and most other altcoins fluctuate, volatile and pumped-up coins like SOL will continue to intrigue traders looking for action. “

Source: Santiment / Twitter

At the time of writing, Solana has surpassed $ 106.82 and briefly climbed to $ 130 before cooling off. The asset is currently trading at $ 111.86.

Taking a look at Cardano, Santiment stresses that social dominance is generally a reliable indicator of ADA price movement. According to Santiment, Cardano’s decline in social dominance gives him the opportunity to start a new surge.

“Cardano returned to his optimistic mood on Friday with optimism. Social dominance is a great leading indicator for the ADA, with a modest 8% discussion rate, up from a peak of 25% last week. It can grow until the euphoria of the crowd returns. “

Source: Santiment / Twitter