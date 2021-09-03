Angelina Jolie and Tom Hardy will direct the film Unreasonable Behavior: plot

Collaboration of Angelina Jolie and Tom Hardy

Actress Angelina Jolie is increasingly striving to develop as a director and gradually take a place outside the frame. According to The Guardian, this time the famous beauty plans to shoot a biopic about military photojournalist Don McCullin. The man is a famous figure, because it was he who created unique footage from the hostilities in Cambodia and Vietnam, and also covered the events in Syria and Lebanon.

“I am honored to show the life of Don McCullin in films. I was attracted by the unique combination of fearlessness and humanity that he has, his absolute commitment to documenting the truth of war, and his compassion and respect for those who suffer from its consequences. We hope to shoot the same uncompromising film as Don’s photographs, about unusual people and events that he witnessed, about the rise and fall of a unique era of journalism, “said Angelina Jolie.



Angelina Jolie will direct a film about Don McCullin / Photo CNN

Briton Tom Hardy will help the actress to implement the project. He will co-produce the upcoming film and co-create the drama with Angelina Jolie.

What is known about the film

Now the press has circulated the first details of the future film of Angelina Jolie. The working title of the biopic is Unreasonable Behavior. The script for the tape will be created by Gregory Burke, who uses the autobiography of Don McCullin for this. Probably, the photographer himself, who is now 85 years old, will collaborate with filmmakers. He has already stated that he is delighted with the directorial work of Angelina Jolie.

After watching Angelina’s latest film about Cambodia (and having spent so much time there during the war), I was very impressed with how she made such a powerful and accurate film about this place. I feel like my story is in the safe hands of a professional,

– emphasized Don McCullin.

Who will play the main roles in the biopic and when the shooting will begin is still unknown.