Angelina Jolie filmed with children after returning from Burkina Faso

Despite her acting and social activities, 46-year-old Angelina Jolie always puts her children first. Therefore, barely returning home from Burkina Faso, where she visited a refugee camp, the actress, along with her 16-year-old daughter Zakhara and 17-year-old son Pax, went to dinner at a restaurant. Yesterday, the star in the company of children was filmed in the Los Angeles area of ​​Brentwood.



Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zakhara and son Pax

In public, Jolie appeared in a white wrap midi dress and beige pumps. But this time Zakhara was wearing the outfit of her favorite black color – the daughter of the actress preferred a tight mini-dress, which she combined with sneakers.

Last week, Angelina and her children were visiting New York, where the paparazzi, of course, did not lose sight of her either. Thanks to them, we managed to find out that she visited her ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller several times and even introduced the children to him. After the divorce, the couple maintained good relations – Angelina and Johnny communicate as friends.

In the near future, Jolie will have a new hearing on the custody of her children with Brad Pitt. The actress desperately wants the court to reconsider its decision, according to which she and her ex-husband should share custody equally. In her opinion, a big mistake was made, and she intends to prove it.