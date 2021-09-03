Angelina Jolie is shooting a new film with Tom Hardy | Vogue Ukraine

Actress and director Angelina Jolie begins work on a new film. As always with Jolie, it will be devoted to a social topic. This time, Jolie will direct a biopic about one of the key war photographers of the 20th century, Don McCullin, and will be played by Tom Hardy.

Angelina Jolie

There are war photographers, and there is Don McCullin, – writes British Vogue about the hero of the new film Jolie. Beginning in the 1960s, McCullin worked as a correspondent for The Sunday Times and other major newspapers, and told the British about military conflicts and what is happening in hot spots around the world. “I just decided that I would remind my readers every Sunday morning that life is different, and not everywhere in the world it is calm and happy,” McCullin said of his approach to photography in an interview with Tate Gallery, which is currently exhibiting his works at Tate Liverpool. In 1964, McCullin received the prestigious World Press Photo Prize for his coverage of the Cyprus War.

One of the most famous photographs of Don McCullin was taken in 1968 in Vietnam (photo © Don McCullin)

Now the life of a photographer will turn into a Hollywood movie thanks to Angelina Jolie. She is filming a biopic based on 85-year-old McCullin’s memoir Unreasonable Behavior (1990). “I’m glad I have the chance to make a movie about Don McCullin,” says Jolie. – At one time I was conquered by his fearlessness and humanity. We hope to make a film that will be as irreconcilable as Don’s photographs, and which will tell about extraordinary people and events that he has witnessed. ” will touch upon the subject of the photographer’s personal life, including the collapse of his 22-year relationship with his first wife.

Shot from the movie “First they killed my father”

The photographer himself is convinced that Jolie makes a great movie – he saw her adaptation of Lung Ung’s memoir about the rule of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia “First they killed my father.” “After watching Angelina’s latest film about Cambodia and having spent so much time there during the war, I was very impressed with how powerful and accurate the film she made was,” McCullin said. We will remind, this is not the first time when Angelina Jolie undertakes to film the biographies of the great modern times. So, in 2014, her film “Unbroken” about the athlete Louis Zamperini, who was a bomber during World War II, received three Oscar nominations.