Angelina Jolie rescues apiaries in Provence as part of the UN program

Angelina Jolie never ceases to delight her fans. No, not by her acting (by the way, the celebrity hasn’t appeared on big screens for a long time), but by her charity work.

The 46-year-old actress went to Provence to save French apiaries as part of a UN program. She was not only present on the spot, Jolie put on a snow-white beekeeper’s suit and, without a drop of fear, took out honeycombs from the hives on her own. In the five-minute video, filmed by American Vogue, the actress also shares her impressions of the mission and her interactions with bees in general.

The actress joined the alumni of the “From Women to Bees” program and learned a lot about the life of insects, as well as their important mission on planet Earth. This is not just an educational project, it carries a broader meaning: at the end of the course, female graduates will receive official documents that they have become professional beekeepers and can take care of and support bee colonies around the world.

Until now, I think I know something about bees and beekeeping, and I seem to understand the importance of these insects. In fact, when you delve into all this, it becomes clear how little is known about them. For example, about the risk of losing about 30% of honey bees. If not the constant work of professional beekeepers, we would have lost these bees long ago,

– says the actress.

Recall that Angelina Jolie has long been the UN Goodwill Ambassador and is not indifferent to many things that are happening in the world. She often visited hot spots, supporting local residents, in particular women and children. The actress also opened an Instagram page to publicly support the population of Afghanistan, which is now under the rule of the Taliban terrorist organization.