Antoine Griezmann returns to Atlético. Club fans hate him and won’t let him play

“They will not forgive him” is the words of Atletico President Enrique Cerezo in July 2021. He was talking about Griezmann and the fans, and a little over a month later he returned the Frenchman to the club. Is it really that tough between the footballer and the supports?

Yes, yes and yes – Griezmann himself is to blame, because he epic ruined everything for himself: from karma to career. Although at first it looked even elegant – Antoine beautifully screwed the announcement that he remains in Atlético in the film by Gerard Pique, which he filmed about Griezmann’s transition to Barça. Piquet later admitted: “Yes, I got fucked,” and the Catalans’ locker room instantly disliked the upstart Frenchman and the next summer was strongly against the transfer.

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético) Photo: Getty Images

But okay partners – this is all playful and profitable in part. Fans are another matter. Griezmann angered them with inconsistency, because less than a year after the very story, he announced that he was leaving Madrid. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out where Antoine was headed, so Atletico’s active fans instantly declared Grisie a rat. And not just a rat: the official statement of the largest fan organization, the Kolchoneros, expressed the hope that the traitor Griezmann would never wear a striped T-shirt again.

Okay, you can live it too – the Frenchman, going for the first time to the Wanda Metropolitano with Barcelona, ​​said that this is football and it happens, but he knows that they love him at Atletico. He was mistaken – they wished him death from the stadium, hung out a banner “You wanted fame, but forgot to be a man”, and the Griezmann plaque in front of the stadium was spat and painted.

The Frenchman’s plate is a different story. She regularly becomes a victim of vandalism – the unfortunate woman is either doused with paint, then glued, or thrown over with rubbish. It was like this all summer in 2019, right after the transition. Then several times after (especially on the days of Griezmann’s arrival in Madrid), and rumors of his return launched a new wave of bullying.

In a covid crisis, everyone missed the fans – probably, except for Griezmann. He also didn’t get along right away with the Barcelona fans – because of the summer history, because of the transfer price and efficiency, it was definitely not 120 million euros. It got to the point that after Messi’s departure, returning fans began to boo the player, considering him one of the main culprits in Leo’s departure – the Frenchman has one of the highest salaries in the team (about 35 million euros, the second after Messi). Shortly before returning to Atlético, fans even besieged his car and insulted the player.

Grisi shouldn’t have left Madrid so ugly – there would have been less negative reaction if he hadn’t made such a show from the transfer. But Antoine was not just bought – he helped Barcelona buy itself cheaper, first entering into negotiations, and then waiting for the date when the compensation would decrease from 200 million euros to 120. This behavior angered even the Madrid bosses – they blamed both the Catalans and the player in dishonest behavior. Against this background, any negative reaction to the Frenchman is not surprising.

To understand the scale of the hatred: After rumors of Griezmann’s return spread over the summer, Atletico fans launched the hashtag #GriezmannNoTeQueremos (Griezmann, we don’t need you), and it took over Spanish-language Twitter, bursting into the top spot in second place. The news about the transition and all the media activities of Atlético, such as the announcement of Grisi’s number, the start of sales of his T-shirts, and so on, breathed a second life into the hashtag – fans left this tag everywhere. People were posting toy rats in Antoine’s T-shirt, posted recorded acts of vandalism with his sign, offensive memes and other delights of folk art, once again breaking into the top.

Shortly before the World Cup in Russia, Griezmann came on as a substitute in one of the matches – and the whole stadium began to whistle for him. Then the fans believed that this would be the last game of a football player wearing a striped T-shirt, so they did not hesitate. The situation was corrected by Diego Simeone, sending Diego Godin to talk with the fans. Those listened to him and began to charge the rest of the match in support of the Frenchman – Antoine burst into tears, finished the game, went to the World Cup and re-signed the contract, remembering this story in an interview.

Three years later, fans on Twitter post a photo of crying Griezmann under the hashtag #GriezmannNoTeQueremos and write that if every match of the Frenchman does not end like this, then the fans are doing something wrong. Neither the president, nor the fans believe in reconciliation with the fans, and, probably, Griezmann himself – it’s scary to imagine how his debut will turn out. Wanda Metropolitano is the most toxic arena in Europe for at least the next year.

