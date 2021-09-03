Apple develops RISC-V chips

While Apple is currently in the process of converting its computers from Intel’s x86-compatible processors to its own Arm-based chips, it looks like the company is ready to work with other promising architectures. In particular, she began looking for a highly efficient programmer (or programmers) who could work with RISC-V.

The company is looking for an experienced programmer with detailed knowledge of the RISC-V instruction set and the Arm vector instruction set. He will join the Vector and Numerics Group (VaNG), which is part of the Core Operating Systems group. The Vector and Numerics Group team is responsible for the development and improvement of all kinds of embedded subsystems that run on iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

Known for its stealthiness, Apple does not tell directly what solutions it intends to implement using RISC-V, but the job description states that the programmer must work with machine learning, computer vision and natural language processing systems. Among other things, experience in low-level high-performance programming is required, moreover, in the job description itself there is an indication that Apple is already working with RISC-V. The text explicitly states that a specialist will have to work in a team that already “applies innovative RISC-V solutions“.

Apple has dozens of different products today. For example, high-performance products like Mac computers, including MacBooks, iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs for TVs use custom Arm core chipsets. In addition, devices like the Apple Watch, AirPods, and Homepod Mini use Arm SiP technology, and Arm cores are used in controllers like the T2, W3, and U1.

In addition to high-performance chipsets, every Apple device uses multiple Arm support cores (although some devices still use x86 chips). Apple pays a license fee for each core, and as the number of cores in devices such as SSD controllers and smartwatches continues to increase, it’s paying more and more. In this regard, the use of an open and, accordingly, free RISC-V architecture looks extremely attractive, it can save the company millions of dollars in royalties.

At the same time, the integration of custom kernels on the RISC-V architecture into the Apple ecosystem requires software preparation and verification of hardware and software compatibility. This is where programmers familiar with both RISC-V and Arm are needed.

Given that Apple is already working on solutions based on RISC-V, it remains a matter of time to replace some types of cores with solutions with an alternative architecture. It is known that RISC-V is used today mainly for auxiliary solutions with low performance, but with the evolution of technologies, more interesting solutions are not excluded.