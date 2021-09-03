Apple Watch Series 7 size comparison with previous generations of smartwatches – Wylsacom

Bloomberg has shared new information about Apple Watch Series 7. We already know that smart watches will receive a new design to match the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro, and will also appear in 41 and 45 mm cases.

Display

According to a Bloomberg report, the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 will receive a 1.9-inch display with a resolution of 396 x 484 pixels. Here is a clear comparison with previous generations of watches:

The display will also increase in the 41 mm version, but the publication does not name the exact characteristics.

Dials

There will be a new modular watch face with two large widget slots. You can install, for example, an hourly weather forecast, a player widget and a small extension in the upper left corner.

Also at the WWDC presentation, the Atlas dial was lit up. It will also be a Series 7 exclusive.

Apple Watch Series 7 in the Nike and Hermès version will not be deprived: the watch faces will be able to change the dials depending on your activity and situation.

Straps

Unfortunately, everything is ambiguous here. Some sources claim that Apple will retain the fastening of previous generations and the straps even from the very first Apple Watch will be compatible with Series 7, and some argue that the new dimensions and shape of the case will not allow this.

It will be sad, painful, but a cycle of seven years for straps is very good. Of course, if you have accumulated a collection for all occasions, then no arguments about the year will help, but this is a fact. Many manufacturers change the size of the straps or the way they are attached from year to year, but no one pays attention to this.

When the watch goes on sale

And here not everything is clear. The same Bloomberg reported that Apple faced problems in production due to the new body shape. Therefore, the watch can be delayed indefinitely. Probably, they will be announced along with the iPhone 13 and other new products, and they will go on sale in mid-late October.